ASBURY, Iowa — Will Oberhoffer and Max Droessler didn’t quite know what to expect before competing in their first Iowa BASS Nation Youth state tournament last weekend along the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Looking back, however, the two fishing buddies seem to have a flair for the dramatic.
Representing the Junior Dubuque Bass Club, Oberhoffer, 13 and Droessler, 12, earned a berth in next summer’s BASS Nation Youth national championships — at a location yet to be determined — by claiming first place last Sunday. The duo brought in a five-bass limit weighing in at 12.63 pounds.
“I’ve been fishing tournaments for two years, so I’ve been working up to state and learning a lot this year,” Oberhoffer said.
Droessler has only been fishing competitively for the last year, but he and his buddy wasted no time finding the winner’s circle.
Fishing individually, Oberhoffer and Droessler took home the top prize in their first-ever competitive tournaments. Oberhoffer won his debut event last summer, and Droessler’s triumph came earlier this year.
“There were about eight boats in the one I did,” Droessler said. “I beat a high schooler by .02 pounds. The high schooler had the big bass, but his other bass were tiny.”
Oberhoffer noted how winning his first tournament really increased his passion for the sport.
“Up until I was 11, I didn’t really care that much about it, and then I won the first tournament I ever fished, and I just loved it,” he said. “Then, I would ask my dad if we could go out fishing any time we could.”
That early wave of success for the young duo seemed to foreshadow last weekend’s big victory.
Not only did Oberhoffer and Droessler win in their debut trip to the state tournament, they did so convincingly and in record-setting fashion.
The 12.63 pounds the duo accumulated bested the runners-up by nearly three pounds and set a new record weight for the youth state tournament.
As one of the first groups to weigh in, the teammates watched intently as their opponents made their way to the scale.
“It was pretty exciting,” Droessler said. “We were one of the first ones (to finish). “There were three other groups that had five fish, so we watched them pretty close. “We knew when there were only two or three (groups) left that we had won.”
The winners’ biggest catch was a 3-pound large-mouth bass. And while it wasn’t the largest single catch of the tournament, Oberhoffer and Droessler reeled in 15 keepers throughout the day and increased their weight limit several times.
Oberhoffer said that the initial tug of the line upon getting a bite — a sensation he felt repeatedly last Sunday — is his biggest thrill.
“You just wonder in your head, is it a huge one or is it just the normal one you catch?” he said. “Either way, you just get really excited.”
Not only will the team represent Iowa at next summer’s national tournament, Oberhoffer and Droessler were each awarded brand new fishing poles for their accomplishments. They also leveraged their victory into a celebratory trip to Cabela’s, followed by pizza and ice cream.
For Droessler, Sunday’s big win came with a bit of sweet redemption after experiencing heartbreak earlier in the summer.
“I had previously gone to state for baseball and we ended up second,” he said. “So, it was fun to get first in this one.”
Oberhoffer’s father, Chris Oberhoffer, was one of three founding members of the Dubuque Bass Club eight years ago. He and another friend started the Junior Dubuque Bass Club last year.
“Will won the first ever event and Max won his first one this year,” he said. “It’s just about getting them the experience in bass fishing, getting them outdoors, being active and engaging in something that they can do for the rest of their lives.”
The early success at the youth level prompted Chris Oberhoffer and other founding members to toss around the idea of sending some kids to compete at state.
“We talked as a group and thought it would be cool to get some kids in the state tournament.” Chris Oberhoffer said. So, we jumped in this year, and it turned out to be a pretty good decision. It worked out well for us.”
Sitting in the back of the boat on Sunday, Chris Oberhoffer knew early on the boys might be in for a special day.
“There was a lot of anticipation,” he said. “We knew throughout the day that once they caught their limit that they had a pretty special bag in the boat and we had a pretty good shot at winning. I was sending text messages to parents and grandparents, keeping them updated.
“We anticipated that they would finish well, and after that last team weighed in, it was pretty awesome to know that they had clinched it. And to have the heaviest bag ever on the youth side was really just icing on the cake. To have a day on the water like these guys did, is something they will remember for a long time.”
As for who was the better fisherman last Sunday, Will Oberhoffer and Droessler elected to remain humble.
“It just depends on who’s in the rhythm,” Will Oberhoffer said. “In the tournament, I caught a lot of fish and Max did too, but mine were just bigger, so we just brought those in.”
Added Droessler: “Will was better. He caught all the big fish.”