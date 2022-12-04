Dubuque Hempstead is expecting to experience some growing pains this season.
The important question will be how quickly the Mustangs can grow up and be competitive in the Mississippi Valley Conference this winter.
With all five starters gone from last year’s substate final run, the Mustangs are finding their way early this season in a completely fresh start under a new head coach.
After winning their opener at Clinton on Friday night, the Mustangs opened their home schedule with a doozy, falling to Rock Island (Ill.), 74-38, at Moody Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
“We played last night and the kids were up. We had a nice win,” Hempstead first-year coach Damon Rogers said. “Rock Island is a tough opponent. They came in and taught us some lessons that we need to learn.”
The only players returning for Hempstead who saw minutes last season off the bench are senior guard Jonny Muehring and sophomore guard Reed Strohmeyer. After that, every other player on the roster is seeing their first varsity action this season.
“It’s good to see all the competition in practice,” Rogers said. “Lot of kids are fighting for spots and fighting for minutes to play, and it’s turning a new leaf here. We’re trying to put it all together. It’s an exciting spot to be in, but also a stressful spot, too. There’s a lot of guys that want minutes and they’re trying so hard.”
Against Rock Island (6-0), the Mustangs were led by Muehring’s nine points. Strohmeyer added seven and Drew Lewis and Ben Donath netted five apiece.
Cameron Atkinson led the Rocks with 21 points. Termell Akers chipped in 11 points.
Rock Island used a full-court press to speed up the young Mustangs, and the game was never really close. The Rocks boast a lineup loaded with upperclassmen and will be a handful in Illinois this season.
For Hempstead, it’s about taking this loss from a quality opponent and using it to get better.
“Our press break got us going a little faster than we wanted or expected,” Rogers said. “Our guards need to get better at that, and that’s what one of those lessons were. We need to handle the pressure and understand how to deal with it.”
