Both of Dubuque’s Iowa Class 5A football programs are trying to get back on track this season, and making the playoffs is one of the top goals.
Hempstead and Senior are in separate 5A groupings this season, but will be trying to reach the playoffs in the same season for just the third time ever (2014, 2015).
Hempstead is coming off a one-win season while Senior is trying to rebound after narrowly missing out. The teams will meet Sept. 8 at Dalzell Field, with Hempstead designated as the home team.
Recommended for you
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Class 5A this season:
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 3
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jeff Hoerner (4th season, 12-15)
Last year — 1-8 (1-5 Class 5A District 3)
Returning starters — Justin Potts (Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB); Carter Krug (Sr., 6-0, 190, QB); Tate Woodruff (Sr., 6-3, 220, TE/DL); Christian Pettinger (Sr., 6-1, 200, TE/LB); Quinn Breitbach (Jr., 5-11, 190, RB/LB); Zach Conlon (Sr., 6-1, 250, OL/DL); Isaiah Sabers (Sr., 6-3, 255, OL/DL); Matthew Glennon (Sr., 6-4, 220, TE/DL)
Other returning veterans — Jackson Ruden (Sr., 5-9, 160, WR/DB); Devon Cook (Sr., 5-8, 155, WR/DB); Koltan Zweibohmer (Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB); Cole Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 185, WR/LB); Dylan Duster (Jr., 6-3, 225, OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Race Benham (Sr., 5-10, 205, RB/LB); Ben Roraff (Jr., 6-0, 190, QB/DB); Kayden Hefel (Jr., 5-10, 150, WR/DB); Isaac Smith (Jr., 5-10, 145, WR/DB); Xander Wiskus (Jr., 6-0, 185, QB/DB); Trent Ettema (Jr., 6-3, 235, OL/DL); Robby Glab (Jr., 6-5, 225, OL/DL); Bryant Knopp (Jr., 6-3, 240, OL/DL); Chase McElmeel (Jr., 6-0, 240, OL/DL); Bryce Roling (Jr., 6-1, 170, WR/K); Jaden Montgomery (Soph., 5-8, 180, RB/LB); Luke Baker (Soph., 6-2, 285, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Mustangs took their lumps last season, but return a quality nucleus that has budding expectations for this season. That adversity should pay dividends for this season’s squad after going through growing pains last season and needing to fight and claw to find ways to win. Experience will be a key strength this season, but size should be, too, with six linemen weighing in at 240 pounds or more and standing at least 6 feet tall. The cupboard is far from bare at the skill positions. Krug split time at QB last season and threw for 677 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Potts was a key playmaker, catching 39 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns — all team highs. Breitbach was the team’s leading rusher after tallying 462 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Pettinger was the team’s top tackler a year ago and should be a force again in the middle of the field after registering 71.5 tackles, 1.0 sack, 9.0 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. Hempstead is trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020 and will be trying for its 19th playoff appearance overall.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Cedar Rapids Washington; Sept. 1: WATERLOO WEST; Sept. 8: DUBUQUE SENIOR; Sept. 15: at Muscatine; Sept. 22: at Bettendorf; Sept. 29: DAVENPORT NORTH; Oct. 5: at Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Oct. 13: DAVENPORT WEST; Oct. 19: at Davenport Central
CLASS 5A DISTRICT 5
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — D.J. Moore (2nd season, 4-5)
Last year — 4-5 (2-3 Class 5A District 3)
Returning starters — Ryan Olds (Sr., 6-0, 237, OL/DL); Noah Roling (Sr., 6-0, 188, RB/LB); Drew Francois (Jr., 6-5, 240, TE/DE); Tanner Tomkins (Sr., 6-3, 205, OL/DL); Marshawn Dukes (Jr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB); Mekyael Hall (Jr., 6-2, 173, RB/DB); Jalen Johnson (Jr., 6-4, 216, WR/LB); Jacob Renkert (Sr., 5-10, 228, OL/LB); Marvin Moore (Sr., 6-1, 200, WR/DB)
Other returning veterans — Marchael Marsh (Sr., 6-0, 219, DL); Brady Kress (Soph., 5-11, 270, OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Andrew Theisen (Sr., 6-2, 180, WR/LB); Daylin Moore (Jr., 5-9, 155, QB); Sean Sweeney (Jr., 5-9, 179, WR/DB); Alex Croft (Sr., 5-10, 170, WR/DB); Montrel Jones (Sr., 5-6, 128, WR/DB); Brady Cooper (Jr., 5-11, 185, TE/LB); Porter Moeggenberg (Soph., 6-0, 147, RB/LB); Peyton Goedken (Soph., 6-0, 185, TE/LB); Aiden McNamer (Soph., 6-1, 185, OL/DL); Sam Stone (Soph., 6-3, 326, OL/DL)
Outlook — The Rams return a strong nucleus this fall, but graduated a large amount of their offensive production from a year ago. Talent across all positions should be a strength for Senior this year, but depth across the field could be lacking, at least early in the season as new pieces are worked into place. Roling is the top offensive performer returning after rushing for 251 yards and three touchdowns and catching 12 passes for 95 yards and two scores. Senior graduated its quarterback, but Daylin Moore figures to step in after attempting just two passes in a backup role last year. Johnson caught 10 passes for 121 yards and Francois had 13 receptions for 90 yards. Walker Tart, now playing for Drake University, led the team with 59 receptions, 738 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Marsh and Renkert shared the team lead with 2.0 sacks last year and tied for fourth on the team with 4.0 tackles for loss. The Rams will be trying to reach the postseason for the seventh time in program history and the first since 2019, but Senior has not won a playoff game since 1997.
Schedule — Aug. 25: LINN-MAR; Sept. 1: at Cedar Rapids Prairie; Sept. 8: at Dubuque Hempstead; Sept. 15: URBANDALE; Sept. 22: PLEASANT VALLEY; Sept. 28: at Davenport West; Oct. 6: CEDAR FALLS; Oct. 13: at Cedar Rapids Washington; Oct. 20: MUSCATINE