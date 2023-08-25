09162022-football12-ar.jpg
Dubuque Hempstead’s Justin Potts (left) fights for extra yards during a game last season at Dalzell Field. Potts returns for a Mustangs team trying to improve on last season’s 1-8 record.

 ADAM RANG / Telegraph Herald

Both of Dubuque’s Iowa Class 5A football programs are trying to get back on track this season, and making the playoffs is one of the top goals.

Hempstead and Senior are in separate 5A groupings this season, but will be trying to reach the playoffs in the same season for just the third time ever (2014, 2015).

