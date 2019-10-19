LANCASTER, Wis. — The Mineral Point football team earned its third consecutive conference title Friday night with a decisive 33-7 win over host Lancaster in a battle of unbeatens. The Pointers (9-0, 7-0) got four touchdowns from senior Blaise Watters, including a pivotal fumble recovery for a score late in the first quarter.
“We knew we needed to bring all the energy tonight,” Watters said. “Lancaster is a great team, and we knew it was going to be a physical match up. Taking a two-score lead into the second quarter was just huge for us.”
Watters put the Pointers on the scoreboard with 8:02 to play in the first quarter. On its next possession, Mineral Point fumbled on the snap, giving the ball to the Arrows (8-1, 6-1) with 9 seconds left in the first quarter. The momentum quickly shifted on the following play, as a Lancaster fumble was scooped up by Watters for a 56-yard score.
“Turnovers are huge when you’re playing a team like Lancaster, and that was really the turning point in the game for us, Mineral Point coach Andy Palzkill said. “As a senior, Blaise did the things you expect your seniors to do. He brought the energy on every play and helped us execute on both ends of the field.”
The Pointer defense kept the Arrows from getting any kind of drive going in the first quarter, holding them to just 13 total yards.
“We knew Hahn was going to be the guy to stop, and our defense got the job done,” Palzkill said. “Just a tremendous effort from everyone tonight.”
Watters then connected with quarterback Isaac Lindsey for a 9-yard score with 7:14 remaining in the first half. Lindsey finished the game with 229 yards passing and three touchdowns, as well as 72 yards rushing.
“There was a lot of hype going into this game, and we wanted to make a statement,” Lindsey said. “We wanted that conference title, but that is just a stepping stone for us. We have a lot more left to do.”
The Arrows scored in the second quarter a 16-yard pass from Hayden Knapp to Corey Hahn to make the score 20-7 at the half.
Lindsey then connected with Liam Stumpf for a 24-yard score to start the third quarter before added a 59-yard pass to Watters with 4:11 remaining. \
“A lot of us guys have been playing together for a lot of years, and it just makes it even more fun to be able to share this with them,” Watters said. “We have some big goals, and we aren’t done yet.”