BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
A local group of first responders will celebrate a decade of making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.
Cuffs & Hoses — a group comprised of emergency personnel from Dubuque County Police, Fire and Dispatch — will hold its 10th annual softball/volleyball tournament this weekend at Farley Park. The event runs Friday through Sunday, and proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Cuffs & Hoses generated $23,143 during the 2019 event to raise its total to $111,526 in the first nine years of its existence. Those funds enabled the group to grant eight wishes to local children, most recently Lincoln Keith, who visited Disney just prior to the coronavirus pandemic’s global spread.
Last summer’s event was postponed because of the pandemic.
Gate admission to this weekend’s tournaments is just $1. Cuffs & Hoses will also host a raffle, with the grand prize being a 75-inch television, as well as a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and plenty of food donated by supporters of the cause.
Tournament action begins with pool play at 5:30 p.m. Friday and runs through 2 p.m. Sunday. The semifinals will take place at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with the championship scheduled for 5 p.m.
VOGT SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS SELECTED
Dubuque Hempstead’s Mitch Heuer and Dubuque Wahlert’s Luke Heying are the 2021 recipients of the Grant Vogt Memorial Scholarships.
The scholarships honor former Wahlert and Hempstead baseball player Grant Vogt, who passed away following a 2008 airplane crash. He was an aviation student at the University of Dubuque at the time.
The coaches at Hempstead and Wahlert selected the nominees who best exemplified the characteristics of Vogt.
PLEASANT GROVE HOSTING OLD-TIMERS GAME
The 18th annual Pleasant Grove semi-pro baseball tournament takes place this weekend. It kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with an old-timers game, followed by the semifinals. Worthington meets Monticello at noon, and Pleasant Grove plays Rickardsville at 2:30 p.m. The consolation is set for noon Sunday, followed by the championship at 2:30 p.m.
SENIOR HOSTING 20TH ANNUAL ALTHOFF GAME
Dubuque Senior baseball alumni will participate in the 20th Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 at the Dubuque Sports Complex. The game costs $25 for participants and $5 for spectators, with proceeds funding an annual scholarship for a Senior baseball player.
Althoff graduated from Senior in 1997 and helped the Rams to the Mississippi Valley Conference championship as a junior. His untimely death in July of 2002, the result of an unsolved hit-and-run involving a vehicle, prompted the annual game. The event celebrates Althoff’s life as he celebrated life — on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game, and love of family and friends will always be remembered.
For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or tfelderman@dbqschools.org.
CASCADE HALL OF FAME TO WELCOME TRIO AFTER DELAY
The Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its long-awaited inaugural induction ceremony at the American Legion Post 528 Hall in Cascade on Saturday, Sept. 25. The first class to enter the Hall of Fame features three legendary head coaches — Bob Davidshofer, Al Marshall and Jerry Roling — whose careers have spanned the entire existence of the school.
Tickets for the ceremony are available at the Cascade High School main office, as well as through a link on the CHS website. Tickets can also be purchased at the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame informational booth at Riverview Park during Cascade Hometown Days from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday. The $20 ticket price includes admission to the event, a dinner provided by Moski’s BBQ, and two drink tickets. A ceremony-only ticket is also available for $5.