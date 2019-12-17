Michael Keegan and Dyersville Beckman have made quite an impression on voters for The Associated Press’ Iowa boys basketball poll.
Despite not receiving a first-place vote, the Trailblazers still accumulated 80 points and earned the top spot in the debut of the Class 2A rankings. Treynor earned five first-place votes but only totaled 73 points for second.
In Class 4A, Dubuque Hempstead received 49 points and ranks fourth behind top-ranked Waukee, Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City West. Dubuque Senior received seven votes.
In Class 1A, Edgewood-Colesburg received one vote.
Shullsburg 56, Argyle 27 — At Argyle, Wis.: Brendan Kudronowicz scored 20 points and Brandon Hoppman added 14 as the Miners (2-4) secured a win on the road.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 74, Wisconsin Heights 37 — At Platteville, Wis.: Becca Hoyer scored 18 points, Camryn Nies added 14 points and Josie Nies 11 as the Wisconsin Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen (8-0) cruised to the win. Sami Martin chipped in 10 points for Platteville.
Cuba City 38, Lancaster 33 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans (5-0) rallied in the second half past the Flying Arrows to remain unbeaten, led by Kiera Holzemer’s 15 points and 11 from Bailey Lutes.
River Ridge (Wis.) 74, Boscobel 33 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White exploded for 25 points and Mackenzie Graf added 15 points as the Wisconsin Division 5 No. 4-ranked Timberwolves (6-1) rolled to victory.
East Dubuque wins 2 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Sharon Mai and Paige Middendorf scored eight points apiece as the Warriors rode their defense to a 42-23 victory over Warren at the Pearl City holiday tournament. East Dubuque (8-6) followed that with a 35-27 triumph over Orangeville behind 15 points from Middendorf.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 98, Alma 90 — At Stoltz Center: The Spartans (6-1) secured an impressive home win after a one-point halftime deficit by going on a 52-43 run in the second half. Mitch Burger led a balanced attack with 19 points, Peter Ragen added 18 points while Avery Butler and Patrick Mayfield scored 13 apiece.
RACING
World Championship Flat Track Racing to Five Flags — On Saturday, Feb. 8, the Five Flags Center will welcome the World Championship Flat Track Racing “Battle on the Concrete” event at 7 p.m.
The event will feature the most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers to a concrete surface. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Family-priced tickets will also be on sale at the Five Flags Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster.com with kids tickets half price. Get the best seats during a limited time pre-sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.