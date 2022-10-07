Dubuque Wahlert had a postseason berth on the line Friday night, and the Golden Eagles wasted little time in clinching it.
The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, building a 49-0 lead by halftime and blitzing Oelwein, 63-6, in Oelwein, Iowa.
Wahlert improved to 5-2 on the season and clinched a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Dubuque Senior 48, Muscatine 28 — At Muscatine, Iowa: The Rams (4-3) powered past the Muskies (2-5), as Jack Simon found Walker Tart for two touchdown passes and Kyle Konrardy booted a 54-yard field goal.
West Delaware 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16 — At Hampton, Iowa: Will Ward rushed for 207 yards and three TDs as the Hawks (4-3) rolled.
Mount Vernon 49, Maquoketa 7 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with the Mustangs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Beckman Catholic 7 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers (4-3) got out to a 7-0 lead, but faltered with the chance to get the inside track on a playoff berth in a stunning home loss to the Cougars (4-3).
Bellevue 42, South Winneshiek 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets (3-4) improved their playoff standing by jumping into the fourth spot in their district and holding the tiebreaker over South Winn.
East Buchanan 71, Clayton Ridge 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles were throttled by the Buccaneers.
ILLINOIS
Dakota 30, Galena 7 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Pirates (3-4) fell into a tough spot for their playoff hopes, losing a key game to Dakota (4-3).
Polo 60, River Ridge 14 — At Polo, Ill.: The Wildcats fell in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Cubans played tough all the way to blank Fennimore.
Darlington 34, Belleville 24 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds outlasted Belleville for a big win.
Southwestern/East Dubuque 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The WarCats bounced back for a nice home win.
Black Hawk/Warren 52, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 8 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: The Knights were handled in a surprisingly convincing loss to Black Hawk/Warren.
Lancaster 36, Dodgeville 20 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows held back Dodgeville.
Platteville 34, Poynette 7 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen powered to the win.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Sigwarth tied for 17th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead senior Wil Sigwarth fired a 6-over par 76 and rests in a tie for 17th place overall after the first round of the Iowa Class 4A state meet at Elmcrest Country Club.
Cedar Falls senior Owen Sawyer leads the pack with an even-par 70.
Dubuque Wahlert sits in 10th place in the team standings with a 332, and Western Dubuque is tied for 11th with a 340. Waukee leads the team standings with a 302.
Scoring for the Golden Eagles in the first round were Patrick Fitzgerald (78), Bock Mueller (84), Ben Dolter (84) and Charlie Becker (86). Counting for the Bobcats were Tyler Skrtich (83), Jackson Webber (84), Brock Wilson (86) and Brayden Webber (87).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 1 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Emma Powell floored 23 kills with 15 digs as the Spartans (9-10, 3-1 A-R-C) rallied.
Buena Vista 3, Loras 1 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: James Keefe delivered 15 kills and 15 digs, but the Duhawks lost.
MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Maddy Melvin had 11 kills, but the Pride were swept.
