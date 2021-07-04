When Meg Besler sets her mind to something, she will achieve it.
Whether in the classroom or in athletics, the Western Dubuque standout’s work ethic has paved the way for her success.
The 2021 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete lettered in three sports and was a four-year honor roll student who also received all-academic honors in volleyball, as well as the Excellence in Athletics and Academics award. During her time at Western Dubuque, Besler was a three-year letter-winner in both softball and tennis, and a two-year letter-winner in volleyball.
“Meg is just one of the best kids both on and off the court,” Western Dubuque volleyball coach Megan Scherrman said. “She came in as a not-so-confident freshman, and she has developed into the girl that everyone looks up to. Her confidence has grown tremendously and that helped make her become the athlete that she is today.”
Besler played a key role in the Bobcats’ state runner-up finish during her junior season as a right-side hitter.
“We were the underdogs that year, and we ended up making it to state for the first time,” Besler said. “It was such a fun experience, and I learned so much from that season.”
During her senior year, she led the Bobcats back to the state semifinals while finishing her career with more than 500 kills. She received first-team Iowa Class 4A all-state honors and first-team 4A Northeast District, as well as first-team Mississippi Valley Conference honors.
“Meg put in the work to make herself a better volleyball player,” Scherrman said. “She was staying late and coming in early to get more swings in. She’s a team player who is going to do great at the collegiate level.”
Besler plans to attend Wartburg in the fall, where she will continue her volleyball career while majoring in elementary education with an endorsement in math.
“Playing in sports really helped me come out of my shell and take on more leadership roles,” Besler said. “I am very excited to continue playing volleyball at the next level. I think it’s going to be a big step up and I am ready for the challenge.”
Besler has been playing club volleyball since the age of 10, but she can’t say the same for her tennis career.
“I really hadn’t played tennis before high school, but my sisters both played so I thought I’d give it a try,” said Besler, who earned TH all-area tennis honors this spring. “I picked up on it rather quickly and went from not playing much as a freshman to being the No. 1 player this year.”
Besler has also been playing softball for as long as she can remember.
“It’s been great getting to have five years of softball, especially after last year,” she said. “Getting more games in this season has been a lot of fun.”
The Bobcats advanced to the regional finals last season, despite a shortened campaign due to COVID, and have hopes of making the state tournament yet this summer with a hugely successful run so far in the conference.
“COVID just made all of us realize that you can’t ever take anything for granted,” she said. “We are all thankful to have sports back and to be able to play them safely.”
In the classroom, Besler maintained a 3.97 GPA while staying active in student council and Future Business Leaders of America.
“Time management has been a big part of my high school career,” she said. “It was definitely difficult at times, but you figure out how to manage everything after a while. Taking college classes sometimes meant having more homework, but it was all worth it in the end.”
Besler was also nominated to represent WD for the E. Wayne Cooley Award, which is given to one female athlete in each Iowa high school.
“It was a great honor for me to be selected to represent Western Dubuque High School,” she said. “I have loved being a student-athlete here.”