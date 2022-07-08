Baseball
Dubuque Senior's Jack Aitchison swings at a pitch during their baseball game against Dubuque Wahlert in Dubuque on Monday, June 20, 2022.

 ADAM RANG

Jack Aitchison pitched a dandy, and the Dubuque Senior baseball team nearly pulled off a wild upset on Friday night.

But, the defending Iowa Class 4A state champs squeezed in a run late to deliver Ram heartbreak.

Pleasant Valley scored in the bottom on the ninth inning on a walk-off RBI single from Barrett Lindmark, escaping with a 1-0 victory over Senior in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal in Riverdale, Iowa.

Aitchison tossed seven innings of four-hit ball, striking out seven with one walk and holding the Spartans off the scoreboard. He also finished 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Rams.

The Spartans (24-11) advanced to the substate semifinals, while the Rams closed the season at 7-29.

