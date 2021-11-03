Iowa State University’s Charlie Kolar has been named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top tight end, for the third time in his football career.
Kolar’s mother, the former Maria Rhomberg, is a Dubuque Wahlert grad who played volleyball at Notre Dame and was a professor of criminal law at the University of Oklahoma. His father, Dr. Randall Kolar, is a professor and head of the hydrodynamic modeling group at Oklahoma.
Charlie Kolar is already the most decorated tight end in Iowa State history after earning all-America honors in both 2019 and 2020. The Norman, Okla., native owns most of ISU’s tight end records, including career receptions (134), receiving yards (1,783) and touchdown catches (19). His career touchdown catches rank third overall in school history and his 134 career catches is seventh all-time in the Cyclone record book.
Kolar has 28 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. He has caught a pass in 31 straight games, the third-longest streak in ISU history and the nation’s seventh-best active streak. He is also a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and is one of 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The William V. Campbell Trophy is considered the Academic Heisman and given annually to the nation’s best scholar-athlete football player. Kolar’s selection also has him as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.
Kolar was chosen from a pool of 176 semifinalists and will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and honored at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.
A-R-C champ lands another weekly award — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College senior Kassie Parker as its female athlete of the week on Monday after she won the league cross country championship with a time of 20:43.0 in the 6K race at Luther College. She broke her own course record, set last fall, by nearly a minute in leading the Duhawks to a runner-up finish. Parker is a two-time all-American, four-time all-conference performer, and two-time academic all-conference honoree. She is a 13-time weekly honoree. The former Kassie Rosenbum legally changed her name to her mother’s last name during the week.
Freiburger lands A-R-C award — Wartburg College’s Joe Freiburger, a senior from Holy Cross, Iowa, who prepped at Western Dubuque, won the A-R-C male athlete of the week award after winning the league cross country title with an 8K time of 25:04.3 to break the Luther College course record. He won his third straight individual title in leading the Knights to the team crown. He is a 12-time A-R-C weekly award winner.
Loras soccer players feted — The A-R-C named Loras’ Juan Jose Arias Mondragon as its men’s soccer offensive player of the week. The senior from Cali, Colombia, scored a pair of game-winning goals for the Duhawks, who reached the semifinals of the conference tournament.
Emily Perhats, a senior from Cary, Ill., won the women’s defensive player of the week award. She had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Coe that completed the first unbeaten conference slate in program history.
Tranel collects another award — Loras’ Krystal Tranel, a graduate student from Kieler, Wis., who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, earned the A-R-C volleyball defensive player of the week award. The libero posted 96 digs in 14 sets played this week, averaging 6.86 digs per set, and had no ballhandling errors. She is a three-time defensive player of the week honoree.
Heart honors Kelchen — Clarke University senior forward/center Emma Kelchen earned the Heart of America Conference’s women’s basketball player of the week award on Monday. The Bellevue, Iowa, native scored double figures in each game and averaged seven rebounds in leading the Pride to a 2-1 record during the week. She scored 22 points against Cardinal Stritch and 25 against No. 13 Dakota State before adding a 12-point performance in Clarke’s loss to No. 8 Wayland Baptist.
Pioneers favored in WIAC hoops — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, the two-time defending league champion, has been selected to claim the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball championship in a preseason poll conducted by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. UW-Platteville (8-2, 5-1 WIAC a year ago) secured last year’s championship after winning the WIAC tournament after teams were divided into two divisions and the tournament decided the regular-season and tournament titles.
The Pioneers have 22 regular-season titles in their trophy case, including three of the last four years. UW-Platteville enters the 2021-22 campaign ranked No. 5 nationally in the D3hoops.com preseason poll and welcome back four starters. Three all-WIAC performers from last season lead the returnees, including Quentin Shields, Justin Stovall and Kyle Tumas.
Lindsey to Oshkosh — Mineral Point senior Mallory Lindsey on Monday announced her commitment to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh next year.
Millikin picked to win CCIW — After winning back-to-back College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championships, the Millikin University wrestling team has picked to finish on top again in the league preseason coaches poll. The group of returners is led by fifth-year senior Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque state champion. He is a four-time CCIW Champion and four-time all-American. Birt was the 165-pound National Champion at the 2021 NWCA Division III National Champions in March.