MARTIA ABING

High school: Potosi

College: Viterbo

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.875 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dean’s scholarship

LAYLA ALT

High school: Shullsburg

College: State University of New York-Oneonta

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society

MACY ASCHLIMAN

High school: Mineral Point

College: Grand Canyon University

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... Student of the Year in 2019 ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... Volunteer camp counselor

DELANEY BANOWETZ

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... academic all-state in soccer ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society

GRACE BECKER

High school: Hempstead

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1306 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Panther Impact Award

DELANEY BEHNING

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High honor roll ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... student council

MEG BESLER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: three letters each in tennis and softball ... two letters in volleyball ... first team all-state in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.975 GPA ... High honor roll ... all-academic in volleyball ... Excellence in athletics and academics award

FAITH BOWER

High school: Cascade

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: five letters in basketball ... four letters in soccer ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar

ADDIE BOWMAN

High school: Maquoketa

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball, track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA

BECCA BREITBACH

High school: Hempstead

College: Kirkwood CC

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8978 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state ... Polar bear club

EMMA BROONER

High school: Wahlert

College: St. Louis University

Athletic highlights: one letter each in soccer and swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar Award ... Seal of biliteracy ... Show choir ... theater

ELLY BURDS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.994 GPA ... High honor roll ... TTT scholarship ... Pentacrest award ... Show choir

HANNAH BUSCH

High school: Wahlert

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: two letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in bowling 2019-2020 ... Show choir ... Band

BREE BUXTON

High school: Wahlert

College: UW-Eau Claire

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in golf 2021

EMMA CALLAGHAN

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-conference in basketball and volleyball

ANA CHANDLEE

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in track ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state in basketball 2020 ... Panther Impact Award

MARIAH CLAY

High school: Senior

College: Northeast Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.05 GPA ... MVC academic honors award ... Speech ... National Honor Society ... Orchestra

EMILY CONLIN

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar

MADELYN COOLEY

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball and volleyball ... All-state honorable mention in volleyball 2020

Academic/community service highlights: 3.797 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Student Council

LINDSAY CUMMER

High school: Wahlert

College: University of Florida

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter each in tennis and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in volleyball 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in tennis 2021 ... Student senate

ADRIANA CURTISS

High school: Stockton

College: Augustana

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.08 GPA ... Most involved award ... High Honors

KIRSTEN DAVIS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Undecided

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.839 GPA ... High honor roll ... Church choir

ALAYNA DIGMAN

High school: Platteville

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.858 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... FBLA ... Student Council

PEYTON DOYLE

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA ... National Honor Society

SIDNEY DRONE

High school: River Ridge (Wis.)

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.929 GPA ... Salutatorian ... High honor roll

KENNA DUESING

High school: Bellevue

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.925 GPA ... academic all-state in basketball

ALLISON DUNN

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: Hawkeye CC

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... Honor roll ... Senior academic excellence award ... Dance scholarship

RYLIN DUSTER

High school: East Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa CC

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters each in softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Illinois state scholar ... Valedictorian

KENDELL ESSER

High school: River Ridge (Wis.)

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: four letters each in softball and volleyball ... all-state honorable mention in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society ... Student Council

HANNAH FANGMANN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.976 GPA ... All-academic in bowling ... High honor roll

SAMANTHA FISH

High school: Hempstead

College: Florida State

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s scholar

AUDREY FRANKLIN

High school: Hempstead

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0378 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... Merit Scholarship

BROOKLYN FRIEDERICK

High school: Potosi

College: St. Norbert

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Choir ... National Honor Society

MADELINE GELLERSEN

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: Kirkwood CC

Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.967 GPA ... Honor roll ... National Honor Society ... Jazz Band ... Volunteer at Animal Welfare Friends

ISABEL GILE

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 3.944 GPA ... all-conference academic team ... Co-founder of Dubuque Area 100 Teens Who Care

IZZY GORTON

High school: Senior

College: St. Louis University

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2256 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Honor roll ... National Honor Society

LIVIA HAAS

High school: River Ridge (Ill.)

Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.269 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... National Honor Society ... High Honors

MAGGIE HANDFELT

High school: Galena

College: UW-Stevens Point

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.07 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement ... National Honor Society

MORGAN HAWKINS

High school: Hempstead

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, golf and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9708 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in basketball, golf and volleyball

SOPHIE HEFEL

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.35 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in cross country 2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021 ... Iowa Scholars Award

ELLA HEIM

High school: Hempstead

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8271 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic ... DAYLC

ANNA HORSFALL

High school: Wahlert

College: Mount Mercy

Athletic highlights: four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in track 2021 ... Seal of biliteracy

SARA HORSFIELD

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Kirkwood CC

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... three letters in softball ... one letter each in tennis and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.927 GPA ... High honor roll ... Athletic and Academic Award ... Student Council

CAROLINE HUTCHINSON

High school: Wahlert

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... Carter Giese Sportsmanship award

Academic/community service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... National Honor Society ...MVC all-academic in tennis 2021 ... Thespian concert choir

EVELYN JENKINS

High school: Senior

College: Northwestern

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.13 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Honor roll ... French club ... Speech team ... National Honor Society

ELIZABETH JOHLL

High school: Hempstead

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0571 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in 2019-2020 ... Academic all-state

MALLORY KAISER

High school: Southwestern

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in softball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.794 GPA ... Academic all-state ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society

NATALIE KAISER

High school: Senior

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0213 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Regent’s Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Program

ANNA KALB

High school: Wahlert

College: St. Ambrose

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... three letters in swimming ... one letter in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.05 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling, golf and swimming

ANNA KARTMAN

High school: Cassville

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.965 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... Class President ... Soaring Eagle Merit Scholarship

MARY KATE KING

High school: Wahlert

College: Undecided

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in softball ... one letter each in cross country and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... All-state academic in basketball, softball, cross country and soccer

MEGAN KATZUNG

High school: Prairie du Chien

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Academic Excellence ... Math club

BEATRICE KEMP

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Capri

Athletic highlights: four letters each in golf and softball ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... Academic all-state in basketball and golf ... High honor roll ... 4-H

SYDNEY KENNEDY

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Des Moines Area CC

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... All-state in softball ... TH Player of the Year

Academic/community service highlights: 3.918 GPA ... High honor roll

PAYTON KIZER

High school: Senior

College: Central

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1 GPA ... MVC all-academic in basketball and volleyball ... Academic all-state in volleyball ... National Honor Society

ABIGAIL KLAUER

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... MVC all-academic in volleyball 2020 ... Seal of biliteracy ... YAPPERS

LAUREN KLEIN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Academic all-state in track ... Panther Impact Award

AMELLA KLOSTERMANN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8782 GPA ... MVC academic achievement award ... Impact Life Impact Award

ABIGIAIL KLUESNER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters each in cross country, softball and track ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.753 GPA ... IBCA all-academic 2021 ... Student Council ... 4-H

ISABELLE KLUESNER

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Mount Mercy

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in soccer ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3154 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honors Graduate ... Beckman Academic Letter

MACKENZIE KNAUTZ

High school: Galena

College: Clemson

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... Jazz Band ... National Honor Society

ALYSSA KOPPES

High school: Cascade

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Silver Chord

ALLIE KUTSCH

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... Panther Impact Award ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in basketball and soccer

GRACIE LANGE

High school: Galena

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA scholastic achievement ... National Honor Society

HANNAH LITTENER

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter each in cross country, soccer and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... President’s Education Awards Program ... Academic high honor roll ... National Honor Society

EMMA LONEY

High school: Senior

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Academic Excellence Award ... Scholar athlete award

ATHENA LUEKEN

High school: Senior

College: Winona State

Athletic highlights: letters in track and swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-American in swimming ... Student Council

KAYLEE LUKE

High school: Stockton

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.385 GPA ... Valedictorian ... St. Joseph Scholarship ... High honors ... Mathematic Award

BAILEY LUTES

High school: Cuba City

College: Illinois-Chicago

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... SWAL Player of the Year

Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... WBCA all-academic ... National Honor Society ... basketball scholarship

SADYE LYONS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.883 GPA ... High honor roll ... Band ... Environmental club

SHARON MAI

High school: East Dubuque

College: Undecided

Athletic highlights: two letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... DAYLC

SADIE MCCOOK-BERNER

High school: Warren

College: Texas Tech

Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.161 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... Illinois state scholar

ANNA MCDERMOTT

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar ... Silver Cord

NELL MCDERMOTT

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... three letters each in track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1571 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Panther Success Award ... Beckman academic letter

CORINNE MEIER

High school: Hempstead

College: Middle Tennessee State

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.106 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll ... Presidential Scholarship ... volleyball scholarship

TAYLOR MENSTER

High school: Cascade

College: Dubuque

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in track ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... SoPas

SAVANNAH MEYER

High school: Clayton Ridge

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in golf ... three letters each in volleyball and basketball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Class President

KIRSTYN MILLER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... four-time ISDTA state champion in dance ... DTU national champion in dance

Academic/community service highlights: 3.885 GPA ... High honor roll

LEAH MOELLER

High school: Hempstead

College: Grand View

Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9894 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state

GABRIELLE MORAN

High school: Wahlert

College: St. Louis University

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and soccer ... one letter each in basketball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state ... MVC all-academic in basketball, soccer and track

SHANNON MORRIS

High school: Cascade

College: Loras/National Guard

Athletic highlights: letters in cross country, track and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... Silver Cord ... SoPas

KRISTIN MUENCH

High school: Lancaster

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Southwest Wisconsin Conference Math contest champion ... Academic all-state ... National Honor Society

KATHRYN NEDDER

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.37 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in softball 2020 ... Student Senate ... Student Ambassador

DELANEY NOEL

High school: Senior

College: Adelphi University (N.Y.)

Athletic highlights: three letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA ... Academic All-American in swimming ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar with honor

SAVANAH OBERBROECKLING

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Loyola-Chicago

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence ... Beckman academic letter

ELLIE O’BRIEN

High school: Bellevue Marquette

College: Hawaii Pacific

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... American Citizenship Award ... KWWL Best of Class ... Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award ... Spirit Club

RILEY O’DONNELL

High school: Senior

College: Luther

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1292 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Speech

ALIXANDRA OLIVER

High school: Wahlert

College: University of Melbourne (Australia)

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... MVC academic all-conference in cross country, track and wrestling ... FAFSA scholarship

TERESA PAULSEN

High school: Bellevue

College: Ellsworth CC

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... IGCA academic all-state ... RVC all-academic ... National Honor Society

JULIANNA PENNISTON

High school: Bellevue

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters each in basketball and softball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.981 GPA ... IGCA academic all-state in basketball ... RVC all-academic ... Academic all-state in soccer ... National Honor Society

ELLA PETTINGER

High school: Wahlert

College: Carthage

Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.21 GPA ... MVC all-academic in volleyball ... National Honor Society

LILLY POST

High school: Potosi

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter each in softball and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Brad Oyen Scholarship ... National Honor Society

SARAH PRATT

High school: River Ridge (Ill.)

Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.246 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High honors

RACHEL RHOMBERG

High school: Cascade

College: Arizona

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.965 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Silver Chord ... Arizona Distinction Award

BRIANNON RICHARDS

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.758 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... Key Club

EMILY RICHTER

High school: Hempstead

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.962 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-academic in cross country

HALEY RINDFLEISCH

High school: Hempstead

College: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Athletic highlights: one letter each in cross country and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1415 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... French club

EMILY ROBER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1472 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... All-academic in swimming and tennis

KELLYN ROMER

High school: Galena

College: Coastal Carolina

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement

MADISON RUSSELL

High school: Shullsburg

College: Oklahoma State

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track

Academic highlights: 4.044 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society

DELANEY RYAN

High school: Cuba City

College: Viterbo

Athletic highlights: four letters each in golf and softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... National Honor Society ... 2021 WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee ... All-academic in golf

REBECCA SCHMERBACH

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-state academic in basketball and tennis ... yearbook ... bible study ... student ambassador

LILLIAN SCHMIDT

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3478 GPA ... Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award ... Governors Scholar ... Wilbur Dalzell Award

KEELEY SCHMITT

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... All-state in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2846 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... Panther Impact Award

BRENNA SCHULTZ

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.16 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... Iowa Scholars Award

SHAE SIEGERT

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Whitewater

Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.886 GPA .. National Honor Society ... WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

MACY SIMON

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.982 GPA ... Panther Impact Award ... Silver Cord ... Senior Scholar ... Excellence in Athletic and Academics Award

KENDRA SIRIANNI

High school: East Dubuque

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Valedictorian

KATRINA STASTNY

High school: Platteville

College UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in gymnastics ... one letter in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8006 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... Key Club

BROOKLYN STRANG

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.996 GPA ... National Honor Society

MOLLY STROHMEYER

High school: Senior

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... Orchestra

CHLOE TIMMERMAN

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: one letter each in tennis and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1765 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-academic in cross country ... Octagon Club ... Polar Bear Club

TIANA TIMPE

High school: Stockton

College: Central Michigan

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in golf ... First team all-state in basketball three times

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Central Michigan basketball scholarship

GEORGIA VANDIGO

High school: Scales Mound

College: Edgewood

Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, softball, track and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Bowl ... Class Treasurer

MAYA WACHTER

High school: Wahlert

College: St. Mary’s University (Minn.)

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and soccer ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.36 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in soccer, basketball and cross country ... student senate ... St. Mary’s Presidential Scholarship ... bible study ... student ambassador ... math club

ABIGAIL WALLACE

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in softball and track ... Old Gold scholarship ... Resurrection youth leadership team

SYDNEY WEBER

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Speech ... Athletic Booster Scholarship

HAYLEY WELBES

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters each in track and swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.09 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of biliteracy ... MVC all-academic in swimming and track ... art club ... interact club

JADYN WELLING

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters each in soccer and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.4075 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Beckman Academic Letter ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... Distinguished Honors Graduate

OLIVIA WELSH

High school: Edgewood-Colesburg

College: Kirkwood CC

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter each in basketball and volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.924 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Speech ... Dance ... FBLA

EMERSON WHITTENBAUGH

High school: Maquoketa Valley

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball ... Tri-Rivers Conference volleyball player of the year

Academic/community service highlights: 4.022 GPA ... National Honor Society President ... Academic Excellence ... Honor roll ... Academic all-state

ANNA WIEGEL

High school: Shullsburg

College UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.012 GPA ... National Honor Society

GRACE WILHELM

High school: Galena

College: Siena (N.Y.)

Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... NUIC Interscholastic Academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement

EVA WOOD

High school: Senior

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA ... MVC all-academic in cross country ... Scholar Athlete Award ... Merit Scholarship ... National Honor Society

ABIGAIL WUEBKER

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... three letters in softball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of biliteracy ... IGHSAU distinguished academic achievement ... MVC all-academic in swimming and softball ... Servant Cord

ARIANA YAKLICH

High school: Wahlert

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters each in swimming and track ... one letter in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Service Cord ... Seal of biliteracy ... MVC all-academic in swimming and track .. UNI Advantage award ... interact club

