MARTIA ABING
High school: Potosi
College: Viterbo
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.875 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Dean’s scholarship
LAYLA ALT
High school: Shullsburg
College: State University of New York-Oneonta
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... National Honor Society
MACY ASCHLIMAN
High school: Mineral Point
College: Grand Canyon University
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... Student of the Year in 2019 ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... Volunteer camp counselor
DELANEY BANOWETZ
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA ... academic all-state in soccer ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society
GRACE BECKER
High school: Hempstead
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1306 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Panther Impact Award
DELANEY BEHNING
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... High honor roll ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar ... student council
MEG BESLER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: three letters each in tennis and softball ... two letters in volleyball ... first team all-state in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.975 GPA ... High honor roll ... all-academic in volleyball ... Excellence in athletics and academics award
FAITH BOWER
High school: Cascade
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: five letters in basketball ... four letters in soccer ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar
ADDIE BOWMAN
High school: Maquoketa
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters each in basketball, track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA
BECCA BREITBACH
High school: Hempstead
College: Kirkwood CC
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8978 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state ... Polar bear club
EMMA BROONER
High school: Wahlert
College: St. Louis University
Athletic highlights: one letter each in soccer and swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar Award ... Seal of biliteracy ... Show choir ... theater
ELLY BURDS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.994 GPA ... High honor roll ... TTT scholarship ... Pentacrest award ... Show choir
HANNAH BUSCH
High school: Wahlert
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: two letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in bowling 2019-2020 ... Show choir ... Band
BREE BUXTON
High school: Wahlert
College: UW-Eau Claire
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.04 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in golf 2021
EMMA CALLAGHAN
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... academic all-conference in basketball and volleyball
ANA CHANDLEE
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in track ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state in basketball 2020 ... Panther Impact Award
MARIAH CLAY
High school: Senior
College: Northeast Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.05 GPA ... MVC academic honors award ... Speech ... National Honor Society ... Orchestra
EMILY CONLIN
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar
MADELYN COOLEY
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... three letters in basketball and volleyball ... All-state honorable mention in volleyball 2020
Academic/community service highlights: 3.797 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... Student Council
LINDSAY CUMMER
High school: Wahlert
College: University of Florida
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter each in tennis and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.38 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in volleyball 2019-2020 ... MVC all-academic in tennis 2021 ... Student senate
ADRIANA CURTISS
High school: Stockton
College: Augustana
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.08 GPA ... Most involved award ... High Honors
KIRSTEN DAVIS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.839 GPA ... High honor roll ... Church choir
ALAYNA DIGMAN
High school: Platteville
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.858 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor cord ... FBLA ... Student Council
PEYTON DOYLE
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA ... National Honor Society
SIDNEY DRONE
High school: River Ridge (Wis.)
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.929 GPA ... Salutatorian ... High honor roll
KENNA DUESING
High school: Bellevue
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.925 GPA ... academic all-state in basketball
ALLISON DUNN
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: Hawkeye CC
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.955 GPA ... Honor roll ... Senior academic excellence award ... Dance scholarship
RYLIN DUSTER
High school: East Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa CC
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters each in softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Illinois state scholar ... Valedictorian
KENDELL ESSER
High school: River Ridge (Wis.)
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters each in softball and volleyball ... all-state honorable mention in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA ... High honor roll ... National Honor Society ... Student Council
HANNAH FANGMANN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... two letters in cross country ... one letter in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.976 GPA ... All-academic in bowling ... High honor roll
SAMANTHA FISH
High school: Hempstead
College: Florida State
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Governor’s scholar
AUDREY FRANKLIN
High school: Hempstead
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0378 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... Merit Scholarship
BROOKLYN FRIEDERICK
High school: Potosi
College: St. Norbert
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Choir ... National Honor Society
MADELINE GELLERSEN
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: Kirkwood CC
Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.967 GPA ... Honor roll ... National Honor Society ... Jazz Band ... Volunteer at Animal Welfare Friends
ISABEL GILE
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 3.944 GPA ... all-conference academic team ... Co-founder of Dubuque Area 100 Teens Who Care
IZZY GORTON
High school: Senior
College: St. Louis University
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2256 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Honor roll ... National Honor Society
LIVIA HAAS
High school: River Ridge (Ill.)
Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.269 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... National Honor Society ... High Honors
MAGGIE HANDFELT
High school: Galena
College: UW-Stevens Point
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.07 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement ... National Honor Society
MORGAN HAWKINS
High school: Hempstead
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: three letters each in basketball, golf and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9708 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in basketball, golf and volleyball
SOPHIE HEFEL
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.35 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in cross country 2020 ... MVC all-academic in track 2021 ... Iowa Scholars Award
ELLA HEIM
High school: Hempstead
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8271 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic ... DAYLC
ANNA HORSFALL
High school: Wahlert
College: Mount Mercy
Athletic highlights: four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in track 2021 ... Seal of biliteracy
SARA HORSFIELD
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Kirkwood CC
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... three letters in softball ... one letter each in tennis and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.927 GPA ... High honor roll ... Athletic and Academic Award ... Student Council
CAROLINE HUTCHINSON
High school: Wahlert
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis ... Carter Giese Sportsmanship award
Academic/community service highlights: 4.14 GPA ... National Honor Society ...MVC all-academic in tennis 2021 ... Thespian concert choir
EVELYN JENKINS
High school: Senior
College: Northwestern
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.13 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Honor roll ... French club ... Speech team ... National Honor Society
ELIZABETH JOHLL
High school: Hempstead
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0571 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in 2019-2020 ... Academic all-state
MALLORY KAISER
High school: Southwestern
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in softball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.794 GPA ... Academic all-state ... Salutatorian ... National Honor Society
NATALIE KAISER
High school: Senior
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0213 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Regent’s Scholarship ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Program
ANNA KALB
High school: Wahlert
College: St. Ambrose
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... three letters in swimming ... one letter in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.05 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling, golf and swimming
ANNA KARTMAN
High school: Cassville
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball, track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.965 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Salutatorian ... Class President ... Soaring Eagle Merit Scholarship
MARY KATE KING
High school: Wahlert
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in softball ... one letter each in cross country and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA ... All-state academic in basketball, softball, cross country and soccer
MEGAN KATZUNG
High school: Prairie du Chien
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Academic Excellence ... Math club
BEATRICE KEMP
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Capri
Athletic highlights: four letters each in golf and softball ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.89 GPA ... Academic all-state in basketball and golf ... High honor roll ... 4-H
SYDNEY KENNEDY
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Des Moines Area CC
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... All-state in softball ... TH Player of the Year
Academic/community service highlights: 3.918 GPA ... High honor roll
PAYTON KIZER
High school: Senior
College: Central
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball ... two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1 GPA ... MVC all-academic in basketball and volleyball ... Academic all-state in volleyball ... National Honor Society
ABIGAIL KLAUER
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... MVC all-academic in volleyball 2020 ... Seal of biliteracy ... YAPPERS
LAUREN KLEIN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Academic all-state in track ... Panther Impact Award
AMELLA KLOSTERMANN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8782 GPA ... MVC academic achievement award ... Impact Life Impact Award
ABIGIAIL KLUESNER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters each in cross country, softball and track ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.753 GPA ... IBCA all-academic 2021 ... Student Council ... 4-H
ISABELLE KLUESNER
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Mount Mercy
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in soccer ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3154 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honors Graduate ... Beckman Academic Letter
MACKENZIE KNAUTZ
High school: Galena
College: Clemson
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.01 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... Jazz Band ... National Honor Society
ALYSSA KOPPES
High school: Cascade
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Silver Chord
ALLIE KUTSCH
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... Panther Impact Award ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in basketball and soccer
GRACIE LANGE
High school: Galena
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA scholastic achievement ... National Honor Society
HANNAH LITTENER
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in track ... one letter each in cross country, soccer and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... President’s Education Awards Program ... Academic high honor roll ... National Honor Society
EMMA LONEY
High school: Senior
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... MVC all-academic ... Academic Excellence Award ... Scholar athlete award
ATHENA LUEKEN
High school: Senior
College: Winona State
Athletic highlights: letters in track and swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-American in swimming ... Student Council
KAYLEE LUKE
High school: Stockton
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.385 GPA ... Valedictorian ... St. Joseph Scholarship ... High honors ... Mathematic Award
BAILEY LUTES
High school: Cuba City
College: Illinois-Chicago
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... SWAL Player of the Year
Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... WBCA all-academic ... National Honor Society ... basketball scholarship
SADYE LYONS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.883 GPA ... High honor roll ... Band ... Environmental club
SHARON MAI
High school: East Dubuque
College: Undecided
Athletic highlights: two letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... DAYLC
SADIE MCCOOK-BERNER
High school: Warren
College: Texas Tech
Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.161 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... Illinois state scholar
ANNA MCDERMOTT
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... High honor roll ... Senior Scholar ... Silver Cord
NELL MCDERMOTT
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... three letters each in track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1571 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Panther Success Award ... Beckman academic letter
CORINNE MEIER
High school: Hempstead
College: Middle Tennessee State
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.106 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor roll ... Presidential Scholarship ... volleyball scholarship
TAYLOR MENSTER
High school: Cascade
College: Dubuque
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in track ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA ... High Honor Roll ... SoPas
SAVANNAH MEYER
High school: Clayton Ridge
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... four letters in golf ... three letters each in volleyball and basketball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Senior Class President
KIRSTYN MILLER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... four-time ISDTA state champion in dance ... DTU national champion in dance
Academic/community service highlights: 3.885 GPA ... High honor roll
LEAH MOELLER
High school: Hempstead
College: Grand View
Athletic highlights: four letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9894 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state
GABRIELLE MORAN
High school: Wahlert
College: St. Louis University
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and soccer ... one letter each in basketball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.24 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic all-state ... MVC all-academic in basketball, soccer and track
SHANNON MORRIS
High school: Cascade
College: Loras/National Guard
Athletic highlights: letters in cross country, track and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... Silver Cord ... SoPas
KRISTIN MUENCH
High school: Lancaster
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... Southwest Wisconsin Conference Math contest champion ... Academic all-state ... National Honor Society
KATHRYN NEDDER
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.37 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in softball 2020 ... Student Senate ... Student Ambassador
DELANEY NOEL
High school: Senior
College: Adelphi University (N.Y.)
Athletic highlights: three letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA ... Academic All-American in swimming ... National Honor Society ... AP scholar with honor
SAVANAH OBERBROECKLING
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Loyola-Chicago
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s award for academic excellence ... Beckman academic letter
ELLIE O’BRIEN
High school: Bellevue Marquette
College: Hawaii Pacific
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Valedictorian ... American Citizenship Award ... KWWL Best of Class ... Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award ... Spirit Club
RILEY O’DONNELL
High school: Senior
College: Luther
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1292 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Speech
ALIXANDRA OLIVER
High school: Wahlert
College: University of Melbourne (Australia)
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country ... two letters in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA ... MVC academic all-conference in cross country, track and wrestling ... FAFSA scholarship
TERESA PAULSEN
High school: Bellevue
College: Ellsworth CC
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... IGCA academic all-state ... RVC all-academic ... National Honor Society
JULIANNA PENNISTON
High school: Bellevue
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... two letters each in basketball and softball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.981 GPA ... IGCA academic all-state in basketball ... RVC all-academic ... Academic all-state in soccer ... National Honor Society
ELLA PETTINGER
High school: Wahlert
College: Carthage
Athletic highlights: two letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.21 GPA ... MVC all-academic in volleyball ... National Honor Society
LILLY POST
High school: Potosi
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... one letter each in softball and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Brad Oyen Scholarship ... National Honor Society
SARAH PRATT
High school: River Ridge (Ill.)
Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.246 GPA ... National Honor Society ... High honors
RACHEL RHOMBERG
High school: Cascade
College: Arizona
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.965 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Silver Chord ... Arizona Distinction Award
BRIANNON RICHARDS
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.758 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... Key Club
EMILY RICHTER
High school: Hempstead
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.962 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-academic in cross country
HALEY RINDFLEISCH
High school: Hempstead
College: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Athletic highlights: one letter each in cross country and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1415 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Roll ... French club
EMILY ROBER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1472 GPA ... National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... All-academic in swimming and tennis
KELLYN ROMER
High school: Galena
College: Coastal Carolina
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters in volleyball ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA ... NUIC Interscholastic academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement
MADISON RUSSELL
High school: Shullsburg
College: Oklahoma State
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and track
Academic highlights: 4.044 GPA ... Valedictorian ... Academic Excellence ... National Honor Society
DELANEY RYAN
High school: Cuba City
College: Viterbo
Athletic highlights: four letters each in golf and softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA ... National Honor Society ... 2021 WIAA Scholar Athlete Nominee ... All-academic in golf
REBECCA SCHMERBACH
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball and tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.31 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-state academic in basketball and tennis ... yearbook ... bible study ... student ambassador
LILLIAN SCHMIDT
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3478 GPA ... Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award ... Governors Scholar ... Wilbur Dalzell Award
KEELEY SCHMITT
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball ... All-state in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2846 GPA ... National Honor Society ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... Panther Impact Award
BRENNA SCHULTZ
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.16 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... Iowa Scholars Award
SHAE SIEGERT
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Whitewater
Athletic highlights: four letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.886 GPA .. National Honor Society ... WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
MACY SIMON
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in cross country and soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.982 GPA ... Panther Impact Award ... Silver Cord ... Senior Scholar ... Excellence in Athletic and Academics Award
KENDRA SIRIANNI
High school: East Dubuque
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: three letters in softball ... two letters each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA ... National Honor Society ... NUIC academic all-conference ... Valedictorian
KATRINA STASTNY
High school: Platteville
College UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in gymnastics ... one letter in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8006 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Honor Cord ... Key Club
BROOKLYN STRANG
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in volleyball ... two letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.996 GPA ... National Honor Society
MOLLY STROHMEYER
High school: Senior
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in swimming ... Orchestra
CHLOE TIMMERMAN
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: one letter each in tennis and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1765 GPA ... National Honor Society ... All-academic in cross country ... Octagon Club ... Polar Bear Club
TIANA TIMPE
High school: Stockton
College: Central Michigan
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... two letters in golf ... First team all-state in basketball three times
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Central Michigan basketball scholarship
GEORGIA VANDIGO
High school: Scales Mound
College: Edgewood
Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, softball, track and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Academic Bowl ... Class Treasurer
MAYA WACHTER
High school: Wahlert
College: St. Mary’s University (Minn.)
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and soccer ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.36 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in soccer, basketball and cross country ... student senate ... St. Mary’s Presidential Scholarship ... bible study ... student ambassador ... math club
ABIGAIL WALLACE
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.25 GPA ... National Honor Society ... MVC all-academic in softball and track ... Old Gold scholarship ... Resurrection youth leadership team
SYDNEY WEBER
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball, softball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.995 GPA ... Senior Scholar ... High honor roll ... Speech ... Athletic Booster Scholarship
HAYLEY WELBES
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters each in track and swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.09 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of biliteracy ... MVC all-academic in swimming and track ... art club ... interact club
JADYN WELLING
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: five letters in softball ... two letters each in soccer and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.4075 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Beckman Academic Letter ... President’s Award for Academic Excellence ... Distinguished Honors Graduate
OLIVIA WELSH
High school: Edgewood-Colesburg
College: Kirkwood CC
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter each in basketball and volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.924 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Speech ... Dance ... FBLA
EMERSON WHITTENBAUGH
High school: Maquoketa Valley
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: letters in basketball, track and volleyball ... Tri-Rivers Conference volleyball player of the year
Academic/community service highlights: 4.022 GPA ... National Honor Society President ... Academic Excellence ... Honor roll ... Academic all-state
ANNA WIEGEL
High school: Shullsburg
College UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters each in basketball and volleyball ... two letters in softball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.012 GPA ... National Honor Society
GRACE WILHELM
High school: Galena
College: Siena (N.Y.)
Athletic highlights: three letters in volleyball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.11 GPA ... Illinois State Scholar ... NUIC Interscholastic Academic all-conference ... IHSA Scholastic Achievement
EVA WOOD
High school: Senior
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.23 GPA ... MVC all-academic in cross country ... Scholar Athlete Award ... Merit Scholarship ... National Honor Society
ABIGAIL WUEBKER
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... three letters in softball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.29 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Seal of biliteracy ... IGHSAU distinguished academic achievement ... MVC all-academic in swimming and softball ... Servant Cord
ARIANA YAKLICH
High school: Wahlert
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters each in swimming and track ... one letter in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Service Cord ... Seal of biliteracy ... MVC all-academic in swimming and track .. UNI Advantage award ... interact club