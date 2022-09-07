MVC/MAC Volleyball
Western Dubuque's Erica Ernzen digs a serve against Devenport Assumption during the MVC/MAC Challenge volleyball tournament at West Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Western Dubuque made quick work on the road Tuesday night.

Libby Lansing floored nine kills, Ava Demmer added 25 assists and 11 digs, and the Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Bobcats briskly swept Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

