The Western Dubuque volleyball team ended the regular season ranked where it hopes to end the state tournament: No. 1.
The Bobcats (29-3) remained in the top spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s final Class 4A rankings of the season. Western Dubuque opens the postseason at home in the regional semifinals against either Clinton (12-19) or Maquoketa (12-21) on Thursday.
Dubuque Hempstead (16-16) slipped out of the Class 5A rankings after appearing at No. 15 last week. The Mustangs host city rival Senior (20-16) in a 5A regional semifinal on Thursday.
West Delaware (38-5) dropped one spot to No. 2 in Class 3A while Dyersville Beckman (30-11) rose one spot to No. 7 in Class 2A.
West Delaware 3, Oelwein 0 — At Manchester, Iowa: The second-ranked Hawks (38-5) made quick work of the Huskies (2-24) in the Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7. West Delaware advanced to host Wednesday’s semifinal against Waukon (15-19).
North Cedar 3, Bellevue 0 — At Clarence, Iowa: The Comets (11-17) were beaten for a second time this season by the Knights (18-15), 25-22,25-22, 25-19, ending their season in a Class 2A Region 7 opener. North Cedar advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal at No. 7-ranked Dyersville Beckman (30-11).
Clayton Ridge 3, Postville 0 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles (12-13) rolled past the Pirates (1-20) in a Class 2A Region 6 opener, 25-14, 26-24, 25-19, and advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal at No. 5-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg (32-6).
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Waterloo Christian 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (20-12) rallied out of a 5-0 deficit in the fifth set to beat the Regents (18-15) in the Class 1A Region 5 opener, 25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-11. Ed-Co advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal at North Linn (21-8).
Clinton Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: The Mohawks (0-28) ended a tough campaign in a Class 1A Region 7 opener, losing to the Irish (14-20), 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.
Easton Valley 3, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Preston, Iowa: The Wildcats (4-22) closed their season in a Class 1A Region 7 opener, falling to Easton Valley (19-8), 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21.