The defending national champions came to Dubuque and got tested.
But, as champions often do, the Wisconsin Badgers persevered and showed why they’re the champs even without their leading attacker.
Northern Iowa took the opening set, but the reigning NCAA Division I national champ Badgers rallied to earn a 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory on Friday night in a spring exhibition contest at the University of Dubuque’s Stoltz Sports Center.
“It’s a whole new team and we’re just really building from the ground up,” said Wisconsin’s Devyn Robinson, a to-be junior who played for Ankeny Centennial against Dubuque Hempstead at the Iowa state tournament in 2017. “We told ourselves that we don’t play like that (first set). We picked it up, worked together and showed great teamwork.”
Jade Demps led a balanced Wisconsin attack with 10 kills, while Lauren Jardine and Anna Smrek added nine apiece. Kia Fallert had a match-high 17 kills for the Panthers, while Emily Holterhaus added 13.
“It was great to see this place packed,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I know this is a great sports town. This place sold out in what, 40 minutes? I know there was a line waiting to get in here. We’re really appreciative to see everyone out here watching us.”
The anticipated contest saw its free admission tickets sell out in 40 minutes with the nearly 1,300 max capacity in attendance on the UD campus.
“It’s so neat to see the national champions playing on our volleyball court and in our gym, where we practice and work hard every day,” UD volleyball coach April Elsbernd said. “It’s great to see the community out here with the chance to showcase the campus and support volleyball. It’s continuing to grow and I’m just excited to see all the support out there right now.”
Wisconsin finished last season with a 31-3 record overall and a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play en route to an NCAA championship win over Nebraska last December in Columbus, Ohio. Julia Orzol, a to-be sophomore from Poland, posted 309 kills in her first collegiate season last year, but she rested an injury and cheered on from the bench against the Panthers.
“Spring is an opportunity for players to stretch out and get some playing time, especially players that don’t get as much,” said Sheffield, who is entering his 10th season at the helm of the program and has led the Badgers to three straight Big Ten championships and Final Four appearances. “It’s great for us to get out and get a ton of reps against a well-coached team like that.”
Northern Iowa led the entire opening set, building a 9-3 lead. When the Panthers took a 15-10 advantage, the Badgers called for a timeout to regroup. Wisconsin pulled within a point on two occasions down the stretch, but kills from Holterhaus and Fallert locked up the 25-21 win.
“This was really fun. We don’t do this usually, and it was really cool for Wisconsin to want to do this with us,” said UNI assistant coach Jason Allen. Head coach Bobbi Petersen was on a recruiting trip. “The atmosphere was amazing. Dubuque was an amazing host. We played really well. We’ve been working on certain things the last few weeks, and I think we came together and really showed how we can play when we want to play. Just really fun.”
The Panthers took the early lead in the second set as well, but the Badgers battled back and finally grabbed their first lead of the contest, 7-6. Most of the rest of the set was back and forth before the Badgers took control down the stretch, as Liz Gregorski delivered a kill and Sydney Reed capped a 25-17 win with an ace to even the match at 1-1.
“Love the atmosphere here,” said Robinson, who led the Badgers with 121 blocks last season. “Love to see all the fans come out here and support us. To play in Iowa again, it’s always great.”
The Badgers controlled the third set, and when the Panthers pulled within 9-8, answered with a 9-5 run for some breathing room. Caroline Crawford and Demps teamed for a block to secure a 25-19 victory and 2-1 match lead.
UNI held late leads of 18-17 and 20-18 in the fourth set looking to extend it to a fifth, but Izzy Ashburn delivered an ace and Crawford scored on a block to seal the deal.
“I thought we got out-competed early, but Bobbi Petersen teams will do that to you,” Sheffield said. “We cleaned up on our side, but a lot of spring matches are pretty sloppy. This was no exception, but we still competed better as the match went on and that’s what I like to see.”