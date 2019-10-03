Dubuque Senior High School will induct five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame during ceremonies surrounding homecoming this weekend.
The class includes Debra Beireis Carneol, Robert Dean, Angie Mohr Germaine, Harlan Riegler (posthumous) and Natalie White.
Debra Beireis Carneol is a 1984 graduate of Senior. She was a four-sport athlete for the Rams, including volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball, in addition to being a National Honor Society honoree. She was a member of the 1983 basketball team that qualified for state, and also was a member of the shuttle hurdle relay that competed at the Drake Relays. Last year, she participated in the World Marathon Challenge, completing seven marathons in seven days on seven continents.
Robert Dean is a 1954 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. He played for legendary coach Johnny Orr. In addition to basketball, Dean competed on the track team for the Rams in the broad jump and held the school record in the high jump at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches for 15 years until it was broken in 1969. Following graduation, Dean began at John Deere-Dubuque works in the Engineering Division. He continued to play basketball in the area and, on at least 20 occasions, his teams were asked to compete against the Harlem Globetrotters in the area.
Angie Mohr Germaine was a three-sport athlete before her graduation in 1990. She competed in volleyball, basketball, and track and was a state track participant her junior and senior years, an all-conference volleyball player, and all-conference and all-state basketball player. She scored more than 1,000 points in basketball, was on the IGHSAU All-Tournament team during her junior year, and was selected to represent Iowa on the 5-on-5 all star team following her senior year. She played basketball on scholarship at the University of Northern Iowa.
Harlan Riegler is a 1928 graduate of Senior. While a Ram, he participated on the Football team under the direction of Hall of Fame coach Wilbur Dalzell. Riegler was also known as an “Iowa All-State Gridder.” He was listed as an honor roll graduate in the 1928 graduation program.
Natalie White is a 2005 graduate who competed in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis. She earned 10 major-D’s during her career and was a state participant in track for 3 years in the 4x800 relay, 4x400 and 800. White was a four-year starter for the Rams, a four-time all-conference selection and two-time all-state selection while being named the Dubuque Senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2005. White earned a scholarship to San Jose State University where she played basketball for four years and ranked in the top 10 of several career and season records for the Spartans, while being named All-Academic all four years in the Western Athletic Conference.
HENRY NAMED MVP OF MIDWEST TOURNEY
Andrue Henry, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, led Iowa Select 2020 Nordgren/Brune to the Perfect Game Elite Midwest Championship this weekend in Marion, Iowa. His team beat the QC Sticks in the championship game, 7-1.
Henry, who is a Kirkwood Community College commit, totaled eight hits, four doubles and nine RBI during the weekend. He earned tournament MVP accolades.
BELLEVUE TO HONOR ANDERSONS THIS WEEKEND
Bellevue High School will dedicate this weekend’s homecoming football game to the memory of Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, both of whom were long-time members of the Comet family. The two men, who were not related, drowned this summer in the swimming pool of a Davenport, Iowa, residence they were house-sitting.