The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team saved its best for last on Monday afternoon, and it resulted in a berth in the Iowa state tournament.
In the 15th and final game of the Baker series, the Rams bagged a 228 — the high game in the eight-team event — to finish second with a 2,762 at the Class 3A qualifying tournament hosted by Marshalltown at Wayward Social.
Senior rallied in the final game to beat Linn-Mar by 49 pins after the Lions closed with a 166. Waterloo West won the team title at 2,816. Only the top two teams advanced to the team tournament Feb. 22 at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
“We actually thought we were in second, no matter what, going into the last game and that we were competing with Cedar Falls for that spot,” said Mackenzie Lang, who later won the individual title. “We didn’t realize Linn-Mar passed them. It’s probably better that we didn’t know. For a few seconds, we had a few doubts, but we didn’t let that get to us.
“We hit a bit of a rough patch in the game before that. But we worked really well together in that last game. And we did a great job in that last game of picking each other up.”
Senior coach Peggy Leibfried had a better idea of where the Rams stood after 14 games. She didn’t want to put too much pressure on the group.
“They wanted to go out big, and they 100% went out big,” Leibfried said. “Every single game, they regrouped and shared information on what they were doing well and what they weren’t doing well. They made a few adjustments and consistently hit the pocket.
“I’m speechless. I always tell them not to look up (at the scores) and don’t look to your left or right to see what other teams are doing. Just keep your head forward. They know their potential, and they definitely bowled to their potential today.”
The Rams followed up the team win by qualifying four bowlers to the individual state tournament next Monday at Maple Lanes in Waterloo. Lang shot a national honor count 227-245-207—679 for a 25-pin victory over Waterloo West’s Sydney Wilson.
The Rams’ Clara Pregler shot a national honor count 205-215-189—609 to finish fifth, while Jaquelyn Hochrein rolled a 210-200-175—585 for seventh and Morgan Bettcher a 164-193-225—582 for the eighth and final individual spot at state.
“Having my team there, especially Jacquelyn, helped me so much to lift me up the entire time,” Lang said of her series, which easily set a career high. “Having my dad there, too, and my coaches helped a lot, too. They got me through it, and I did what I needed to do. I’ve been putting in a lot of time lately and tried some new things, and today the ball felt really good off my hand.”
Senior’s lineup also included Mady Arrington and Alison Hedrick.
HEMPSTEAD’S LEACH, NINNEMAN ADVANCE TO STATE
Hempstead senior Libby Leach shot a national honor count 210-224-200—634 to finish second at the Class 3A qualifying event hosted by Cedar Rapids Prairie at Lancer Lanes. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Kaylee Harris won the individual title with a 256-192-205—653.
“It’s such a good feeling to be going back to state, considering I’m a senior and this is the last chance I’ll have,” Leach said. “I knew I’d have to shoot 600 to get into the top eight, and it was huge mentally to be able to make all my spares and adjust to how the lanes were breaking down.
“Bowling Bakers first helped a lot. You had to make a lot of adjustments and you learned a lot how the lanes were breaking down, so you had a better idea what ball to use in certain situations in individuals.”
The Mustangs also advanced junior Madison Ninneman to state. She rolled a 207-232-147—586 to finish seventh. The top eight bowlers advanced to the individual tournament.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson won the team title with a 2,718, while Prairie took second at 2,671. Hempstead finished fourth with a 2,307.
NEYEN, BOBCATS MAKE CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT FIELD
Western Dubuque junior Baylee Neyen finished second individually, and the Bobcats also placed second in the team competition to advance both to state from the Class 2A qualifier at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Neyen bagged a 212-179-201—592 to finish just seven pins back of Decorah’s Rebecca Bruening. The Vikings also took the team title with a 2,458, 107 clear of Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats’ lineup also included Claire McGrane, Addie Kress, Olivia Thul, Kirsten Butcher and Megan Vaske, along with sub Abby Steager.
“It’s a really good feeling, especially since this is the third year in a row we made it,” Neyen said. “We did a really good job of getting each other hyped up, and that got everybody’s emotions going. When we’re more excited to bowl, we always seem to bowl better.
“I’m happy that I get to go in both. I didn’t do as well as I would have liked, individually, last year, so it’s nice to have another chance to go back.”
The Class 2A team competition takes place next Tuesday, and the individual event follows next Wednesday.
WAHLERT 2nd IN CLASS 1A TOURNEY IN CAMANCHE
Top-seeded Camanche rolled a 2,962 to easily win the Class 1A qualifying meet it hosted at Imperial Lanes, while second-seeded Dubuque Wahlert shot a 2,341 for second place and Bellevue took fifth at 1,709.
The Storm also claimed all four individual spots, led by Kylee Kooi with a 697. Wahlert’s Katelyn Vaassen finished sixth with a 546, 31 pins shy of fourth place, and Kenna Wolbers took eighth with a 503.
In Class 1A, only the team champion and top four individuals advance to the state meet. Class 1A has eight qualifying sites, while the two larger classes have four apiece.
The Class 1A state team tournament takes place Monday, and the individual event follows next Tuesday.
MAQUOKETA SENDS QUARTET, TEAM TO STATE
Maquoketa swept the four individual qualifying spots and won the team title at the Class 1A qualifier at Legacy Lanes in Monticello.
Hadley Ihrig won the individual title with a 237-156-225—629 to edge teammate Chloe Fausey (231-159-225—615). Alysa Kies placed third at 240-170-190—600 and Ali Simmons took fourth with a 204-190-188—582.
The Cardinals rolled a 2,800 for the sixth seed at state.
WEST DELAWARE CRUISES TO TITLE
West Delaware fired a 2,775 to easily outdistance runner-up Charles City (2,282) and win the Class 1A state qualifying meet hosted by Waterloo Columbus at Cadillac XBC. The Hawks also advanced Lydia Helms, who finished second with a national honor count of 258-172-209—639. Forest City’s Kali Johnson won the individual title with a 661.
