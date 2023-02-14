The Dubuque Senior girls bowling team saved its best for last on Monday afternoon, and it resulted in a berth in the Iowa state tournament.

In the 15th and final game of the Baker series, the Rams bagged a 228 — the high game in the eight-team event — to finish second with a 2,762 at the Class 3A qualifying tournament hosted by Marshalltown at Wayward Social.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.