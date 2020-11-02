Dubuque Hempstead’s return to the state volleyball tournament got off to a promising start.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, West Des Moines Dowling took over after that.
Eighth-seeded Hempstead won the final six points of the first set before the top-seeded Maroons rallied for a 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 victory in the Iowa Class 5A state quarterfinals on Monday morning at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Mustangs, making their first state appearance since 2017, ended the season 20-6.
Dowling (22-2), which is making its ninth straight tournament appearance, ended a streak of six consecutive losses in the state quarterfinals. The Maroons advanced to face West Des Moines Valley or Iowa City Liberty in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Hempstead’s Corinne Meier, who along with fellow seniors Morgan Hawkins and Leah Moeller played on the 2017 state tournament team, tallied 20 kills.