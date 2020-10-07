The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to open practice in a little more than a week, yet much of the season still remains unknown.
Including the schedule.
Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery met with members of the Iowa media via Zoom on Tuesday, but said there are still questions about how the regular season will look for the Big Ten Conference other than the number of games the team will play.
He did say that Iowa will host its own multi-team event this season, but wasn’t yet sure of the status of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge or the annual Cy-Hawk game against Iowa State.
Iowa does not have a schedule listed on its website, but CBS Sports reported Tuesday night that the Hawkeyes would face Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in South Dakota.
“The only thing I can say unequivocally is that we’re going to play 27 games,” McCaffery said. “I feel pretty good about the Challenge, I feel pretty good about Iowa State. There are other discussions going on with the rest of the schedule, some at the league level, some at the local level. But to be truthful, we’re looking at a lot of different options.
“It’s really the first time ever that we thought about, ‘OK what if we have a game canceled, what do we do then?’ So, we might look at playing extra Big Ten games at that time if our testing protocols are among the best that there is out there. There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of discussion, but I think there’s no way we could pin down anything right now and be definitive (about the schedule).”
Iowa has elevated expectations this season with the return of Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon coming back from hip surgery. The Hawkeyes return seven players with starting experience to a team that was a likely at-large selection for March’s canceled NCAA tournament.
“I look at it more as OK, what does our team expect of themselves? What do they expect from themselves individually and collectively? And that won’t change regardless of what the media would say or a particular magazine would say or sports commentator might say,” McCaffery said. “The interesting thing about our league is there’s probably over 10 teams that feel the same way, that expectations are high because they have a really good team, they have a veteran team.
“So you have a lot of teams with veteran guys who all feel the same way that we do. We just have to stay connected in an incredibly professional way. We always talk about being connected defensively, but we have to be connected as a group every day until the season is over. And not that you should change your lifestyle even after that, because you want to stay healthy, but we have to be aware of what’s going on around us if we want to be able to have the experience we all hope we can have.”
It was made public that several Iowa basketball players had contracted the coronavirus earlier this fall, prompting the program to shut down voluntary workouts for two weeks.
McCaffery declined to specify how many players had battled the virus.
“ I can tell you it was a broad range of symptoms and how they felt,” he said. “Some were sicker than others. We experienced it all. We had two situations where they tested positive and they had no symptoms at all. They felt great. We had others where it was taste and smell. Some were sick, as you would expect.
“That’s the weird thing about this is it affected people differently. Some recovered quicker than others. All these kids are in their 20s or their teens so it happened pretty quickly in terms of their recovery.”