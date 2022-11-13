Loras College star Kassie Parker has earned the opportunity to defend her crown.
The reigning women’s NCAA Division III national cross country champion, Parker ran a 21:14.0 to capture another D-III Midwest Regional title on Saturday in Aurora, Ill.
Parker qualified for the national championships next weekend in East Lansing, Mich. The Duhawks finished fourth in the team standings and will wait to see if they received an at-large bid. Only regional team champions earn automatic berths. University of Dubuque placed 21st, with Wartburg winning the title.
On the men’s side, Luke Guttormson ran a 25:17.2 in fifth place to lead the Loras men to third in the team standings. UD finished 18th.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-La Crosse 31, UW-Platteville 10 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The No. 7-ranked Eagles (9-1, 6-1) wouldn’t be denied in clinching their first WIAC title since 2004, handing the Pioneers (5-5, 4-3) a season-ending defeat. Michael Priami tossed for 261 yards and a touchdown for UW-P.
Grand View 39, Clarke 7 — At Des Moines: Malik Inabinette threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Caden Miller, but the Pride (3-8) ended their season with six consecutive losses.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 90, Bethel 76 — At McPherson, Kan.: Jacob Fierst erupted for a game-high 31 points, Chandler Dean added 15 and Biggie Luster contributed 12 as the Pride (3-1) outlasted Bethel in the Bulldog Classic.
UW-Platteville 77, UW-Superior 68 — At Superior, Wis.: Five players reached double figures in scoring as the Pioneers improved to 2-0. Logan Pearson led UW-P with 20 points, Ben Probst scored 17 and Jack Huml netted 11.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 48, Governors State 35 — At Park, Ill.: Bellevue native Emma Kelchen scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Pride improved to 4-0 on the season in a low-scoring affair.
Augustana 72, Loras 69 — At Lillis AWC: The Duhawks (1-1) held a five-point halftime advantage, but Augustana rallied to steal the win in the Loras Tip-Off Classic. Sami Martin paced Loras with 19 points, while Emerson Whittenbaugh added 11 and Hannah Thiele chipped in 10.
Wheaton 61, UW-Platteville 53 — At Wheaton, Ill.: Former Fennimore prep Brynlee Nelson led the Pioneers with 12 points, but UW-P couldnt overcome a 15-point haftime deficit and was defeated on the road.
PREP FOOTBALL
Newman Catholic 54, Belmont 0 — At Wisconsin Rapids: The Braves (10-2) couldn’t slow down Newman Catholic (12-0) in capturing its second straight WIAA eight-player state championship.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Freeport Aquin 2, Springfield Lutheran 0 — At Normal, Ill.: After defeating second-ranked Galena in the sectional final, the Bulldogs (41-1) continued their run with a 25-20, 25-15 sweep to the Illinois Class 1A state championship.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 1 — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Cody Sweeney scored a pair of goals to lead the Saints to the Midwest High School Hockey League win late Friday. He scored a Callan Messerich-assisted goal in the first period, then tallied the game winner unassisted with 2:09 remaining in regulation.
