Riley LeGrand takes great pride in his Dubuque County baseball roots, and he doesn’t mind expressing it with his Coe College teammates every once in a while.
This weekend, the Kohawks wrapped up a 32-5 regular season by winning a second straight American Rivers Conference title. In the process, they earned the No. 1 seed for this week’s league tournament in Cedar Rapids with a 28-4 mark.
Sandwiched around last year’s coronavirus-cancelled A-R-C slate, Coe has gone 50-6 league play in the last two contested seasons without dropping a single weekend series.
And six Dubuque County boys have played a significant role in the success for coach Steve Cook’s squad.
“I never really knew the other guys from Dubuque County that well going into college, but we’ve definitely created a special bond and great friendships since we’ve gotten here,” said LeGrand, a senior left-fielder who won a state championship at Dyersville Beckman and finished second in this season’s A-R-C batting race with a .424 average — just .04 behind Luther’s Luke Plunkett. “And we kind of mess with the Cedar Rapids guys, talking about how much better the baseball is up in Dubuque County.
“There’s a lot of really good baseball in the county, because you’re taught to play the right way and expect to be part of a winner when you’re growing up. As a kid, I looked forward to winning when I got to Beckman. And the talent just keeps coming. Look at the (American) Legion team winning state again this year.”
LeGrand didn’t participate in the Legion program, because he played both soccer and golf during the spring seasons at Beckman. But Coe’s other five Dubuque County boys played pivotal roles on a Legion team that consistently contends for state championships and Central Plains Regional appearances.
T.J. Deardorff, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Senior, led the A-R-C with a 9-0 record this season and ranks second with a 1.81 ERA in 59 2/3 innings. Isaac Evans, a fifth-year senior from Dubuque Wahlert, ranked third in A-R-C hitting with a .385 average.
Reid Rausch, a sophomore from Cascade, has hit .206 and driven in 12 runs in 12 games for Coe. Cody Deardorff, a sophomore from Senior, serves as a back-up catcher. And Alex Timp, a senior from Wahlert, missed the season after having Tommy John surgery late last summer but plans to return to the Kohawks next spring.
“Having that many impact guys from Dubuque County just shows you the kind of job the high school coaches up there do in teaching the game, from the freshmen level all the way up to varsity,” said T.J. Deardorff, a front-runner for the A-R-C pitcher of the year award. “There are so many good programs in Dubuque County that teach you the right way to play the game, and you expect to win. It definitely prepares you well for the next level.”
Evans felt as though the Kohawks were on the cusp of something special last spring before the pandemic ended the A-R-C season before it could get started. He and five other senior teammates — Jordan Kaplan, Jack Greene, Jacob Henry, Luke Smailes and D’Avante Glenn — all decided to return for the extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
“We thought we were done when they shut it down last year,” Evans said. “But, when they granted us the extra year, we all kind of said, ‘I’ll come back if you come back.’ It was actually a pretty easy decision when I knew the rest of them were in.
“We’ve been playing together for a while, and we’ve become great friends. We trust each other on and off the field. This season has been exactly what we were hoping for when we decided to come back this year.”
For the most part, Coe returned the same starting nine from the 2019 A-R-C championship team. So, it didn’t take long to develop team chemistry.
“It doesn’t matter if we get them early or get them late, we always find ways to win ballgames,” LeGrand said. “There have been a few games this year that maybe we didn’t deserve to win, but we scraped them out. We play defense really well, we don’t make mistakes, and we have a deep pitching staff. It’s a fun team to be a part of.”