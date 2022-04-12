It took about 15 minutes before the net was in danger.
Then, for a 25-minute stretch, Dubuque Senior couldn’t miss.
Kyle Konrardy scored three goals in a span of 10 minutes, and five other Rams scored goals in the first half in an 11-3 demolition of Western Dubuque on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
Konrardy and Nyle Jenkins, the Rams’ top returning threats from last year, both finished with hat tricks as Senior improved to 2-1.
“We started to pick up our level to where we know we can play, and then we just started (scoring) goal after goal after goal,” Konrardy said. “We knew we could do better than that.”
Coby Veach, Seth Connolly, Jenkins, Jose Rubio and Owen Hull also scored in the first half for the Rams, who took an 8-2 lead into the break after piling up 17 shots — with 11 on target — in the opening 40 minutes.
Veach broke the seal on the goal at the 14:11 mark of the first half, and Connolly headed home a throw-in for a 2-0 lead just less than 3 minutes later. Jenkins scored in the 21st minute and Rubio made it 4-0 in the 24th.
“I think it’s just the trigger of knowing we can score,” Jenkins said. “We got the first one in, we knew we could get the second and it just led on from there.”
Western Dubuque (1-2) ended the run with Bryce Coyle’s goal at the 27:24 mark, but Konrardy quickly extended the lead back to four, dribbling toward goal and baiting the goalkeeper to dive before calmly tapping the ball into the net in the 31st minute.
He scored again with 7:53 left in the half, and Hull scored just more than 2 minutes later.
Western Dubuque’s Gauge Hughes found the net with 4:51 left, but Konrardy scored a split-second before the halftime horn as the Rams took an insurmountable lead into the locker room.
“I wasn’t really paying attention to the time, but I knew there was less than a minute so I had to go all-in,” Konrardy said.
Jenkins scored his second goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute and completed the hat trick with 14:12 left.
The Rams nearly scored on another penalty kick in the 63rd minute, but WD goalkeeper Schuyler Ridenour made a diving stop of Hull’s attempt.
WD’s Coyle earned a foul in the penalty box with 8:50 left and Brody Staner converted for the Bobcats.
Rubio scored his second goal on a free kick with 5:16 remaining.
It was a rough ending for Western Dubuque, but the future appears brighter. The Bobcats scored just one goal last season and didn’t win a match. They scored three Tuesday and already have a win under their belts.
“Scoreboard-wise, they killed us. But to be able to play all 80 minutes with such a young core, it makes you feel good for the future,” WD coach James Suarez said.