Cuba City’s Carter Olson (right) drives around Dyersville Beckman’s Eli Kluesner during the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Bank Classic on Jan. 15 in Dubuque. Olson was one of three area players to earn Wisconsin all-state recognition from The Associated Press on Monday.
Three area players added another honor to their collections.
Cuba City’s Carter Olson, Mineral Point’s Joah Filardo and River Ridge’s Braden Crubel each earned all-state honorable mention when The Associated Press unveiled its all-divisions Wisconsin all-state teams on Monday.
Olson, a senior guard who was selected to the Telegraph Herald’s All-Area first team and was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 all-state selection, averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for the Cubans this season. He led the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League in both scoring and assists.
Filardo, a senior guard and fellow TH All-Area first team and WBCA Division 4 all-state selection, averaged 17 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game en route to SWAL Player of the Year honors.
Crubel, a junior guard and the Six Rivers Conference Player of the Year, was a TH All-Area second-team pick after averaging 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.1 assists for the Timberwolves. He earned Division 4 all-state honorable mention from the WBCA.