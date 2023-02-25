It wasn’t anything flashy, but that hasn’t been Dubuque Senior’s calling card all season.
And if it aint broke, why fix it?
In yet another workman-like effort, the IHSAA No. 7-ranked Rams methodically and progressively pulled away from upset-minded Muscatine for a 78-38 Class 4A Substate 3 semifinal win on Friday at Nora Gym.
Dubuque Senior (19-3) will battle Pleasant Valley (18-5) on Tuesday in the substate championship for a trip to the state basketball tournament in Des Moines. The location of that contest has yet to be announced.
“We’re taught to just be consistent and to have smart, conservative energy,” Rams guard Jon Wille said. “We don’t have to have those flashy plays. We like to play what we call Senior basketball and we all know how to do that.”
As has been the case all season, Senior used a well-balanced scoring effort and a swarming defense to wear down the visiting Muskies. Nine different Rams reached the scorer’s book in addition to forcing 19 turnovers on the defensive end.
“We’ve been doing all this for a long time now,” Rams forward Davonta Jackson said. “We know what’s going on, and now it’s crunch time, so we had to ramp it up a little more.”
Jacob Williams led Senior with 15 points, while Wille and Jackson contributed 13 each. Tevin Schultz added nine, and Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jalen Johnson netted eight apiece.
“We got good looks all night long,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “The second half we really shut them down, and I think that’s been our story all year. We wear teams out. Really good effort by our guys.”
Luke Wieskamp had 13 points to lead Muscatine, which closed its season at 6-17.
Six points from Jackson sparked a 10-0 run toward the end of the first quarter to stake Senior to a 22-10 lead after 8 minutes. His 3-pointer at 4:16 of the second expanded it to 36-17.
Jackson said he wanted to leave no doubt against a confident Muscatine team that pulled an upset over Davenport Central to reach Friday’s contest.
“We didn’t want it to be a game at all with this team,” Jackson said. “We know we’re better than them. Get the job done early and get ready to play next week.”
Senior held a 41-24 halftime lead and expanded it to a 25-point advantage twice in the third quarter. Williams’ post move made it 50-25 at 3:15 and Jackson’s coast-to-coast steal and layup at the end of the frame staked Senior to a 57-32 lead after three quarters.
And just for good measure, the Rams forced three more turnovers to begin the fourth before Wille’s third 3-pointer gave Senior a 68-32 lead.
“We just came out with energy tonight,” Wille said. “We followed our game plan, shut down a couple guys and we really did that. Our game plan tonight really worked to take out their energy and make sure they had no chance of an upset.”
The focus now turns to Pleasant Valley as the Rams attempt to make their ninth state tournament appearance and seventh under Eimers’ helm.
“(Pleasant Valley) is a very, very well-coached team,” Eimers said. “They play basketball the right way, I know that. It’s gonna be a lot of fun on Tuesday night.”
