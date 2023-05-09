01032018-basketball22-nk.jpg
Loras College's Justin Busch (left) looks to pass the ball around University of Dubuque's TJ Lake during a game in 2018. Busch has been hired as the new head women's coach for the Duhawks.

 Telegraph Herald file

Justin Busch has a pretty good understanding of the task ahead of him.

A 2018 graduate of Loras College who returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant men’s basketball coach this past season, Busch landed the head women’s basketball coaching position on Tuesday.

