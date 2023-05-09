Justin Busch has a pretty good understanding of the task ahead of him.
A 2018 graduate of Loras College who returned to his alma mater to serve as an assistant men’s basketball coach this past season, Busch landed the head women’s basketball coaching position on Tuesday.
The Bartlett, Ill., native replaces Justin Heinzen, the winningest coach in program history who posted a 254-141 record and made four NCAA Division III tournament appearances in 15 years at the helm of the Duhawks. This season, Heinzen led the Duhawks to a 24-5 record, the American Rivers Conference tournament championship and a berth in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
"I am thrilled for this opportunity to coach such a hard-working, dedicated, and fun-loving group," Busch said in a statement released by the school. "This team has had tremendous success in recent years and this program has been phenomenal in Coach Heinzen's tenure. My goal is to pick right up where they left off and carry that success into next season.
"Having been around this team on road trips and in passing on campus, I know that this is a special group that wants to be pushed and wants to be cared for. That is what I plan to do as their head coach."
After playing for the Duhawks, Busch served as an assistant coach for the men’s team from 2018-20. He helped the team to a 40-15 overall record and a run to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in 2019.
Busch then took a graduate assistant post at Illinois Wesleyan University from 2020-22 and helped the Titans win back-to-back College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championships. He also ran the team’s strength and conditioning program and coached the varsity reserves.
Busch returned to Loras this season to work under head coach Chris Martin. The Duhawks that went 17-11 overall and made the A-R-C tournament championship game.
"Justin was impressive, professional, and enthusiastic during the interview process," Loras athletic director Denise Udelhofen said. "As a Loras grad and former member of our men's basketball program as both a player and a coach, his love and knowledge for the game of basketball was evident. He will be able to offer our women a good student-athlete experience, which is important on and off the court."
Busch inherits a program led by rising senior Sami Martin, a Platteville, Wis., native who earned honorable mention Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America honors this season. Loras had three other all-A-R-C selections --- seniors Cierra Bachmann and Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein and sophomore Daniella Jarrell – this season.
The No. 15-ranked Duhawks hosted the NCAA Division III Tournament first and second rounds for the first time in program history before falling to No. 14 Trine University.
"Being able to enter a situation where the team is extremely talented and knows what it takes to win is such a blessing," said Busch, who earned his bachelor's degree from Loras in 2018 in English with minors in secondary education and business. "These women have dedicated so much time and effort towards being the best versions of themselves and I am thankful that I get to be surrounded by people like that.
"This is an incredible opportunity to fulfill my dream of becoming a Division III head coach, while also getting to be at Loras, a place that I know, love, and consider to be home. It is a match made in heaven."
