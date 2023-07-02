Keelee Leitzen accompanied her teammates atop the podium several times over her three years at the Iowa state meet.
She did the same this year — and also won one for herself.
The Hempstead junior — along with a title in the distance medley — claimed her first individual gold at the Iowa state meet with a memorable victory in the 4A 800 final.
Recommended for you
Wahlert’s state-leading relay titles grew by two with a flurry finish on the final day.
And, as always, countless other individuals and relay teams made their mark on their respective state’s premier platform.
Here is a look at the 2023 Telegraph Herald All-area Girls Track and Field Team:
DISTANCE
Keelee Leitzen (Jr., Dubuque Hempstead) — Leitzen tops the list in the distance category, but her knack to close ground during the final stretch makes her golden. The Mustang junior found another gear over the final 100 meters to win 4A state gold in the 800 and did the same for her team with an incredible anchor leg on Hempstead’s state champion distance medley foursome. She placed fifth in the 1,500 and anchored Hempstead’s 4x800 team to a fifth-place finish, earning her four trips to the podium at the 2023 Iowa state meet. Leitzen also placed fourth individually in the 1,500 at the Drake Relays.
Leah Klapatauskas (Jr., Dubuque Senior) — Making her third straight trip to the Iowa state meet, Klapatauskas earned her two podium appearances, placing sixth in the 4A 1,500 and eighth in the 3,000 to go along with her seventh-place finish in last year’s 3,000.
Mallory Olmstead (Jr., Lancaster) — The Flying Arrows junior placed fourth in the Division 3 800 at the Wisconsin sate meet, and capped off the two-day event anchoring the runner-up 4x400 and the sixth-place 4x800 squads.
SPRINTS
Meghan McDonald (Sr., Dubuque Wahlert) — McDonald medaled in all four of her events in her final appearance at the Iowa state meet. The Golden Eagles senior was part of the gold-medal winning 3A sprint medley squad, the runner-up 4x200 foursome and ran anchor on the seventh-place 4x100 team. She also placed fifth in the 3A 100 at state and ran the final leg on the 4x400 team that placed fourth at the Drake Relays.
Rylee Steffen (Jr., Dubuque Wahlert) — Steffen ran the anchor leg on the Golden Eagles’ 3A state-gold sprint medley squad and the third leg on the state-champion 4x400 team. She ran third on Wahlert’s 4x200 quartet, which took silver, and placed fourth individually in the 3A 400, giving her four top-four finishes on the Blue Oval.
Brynn Walters (Jr. Western Dubuque) — The Bobcat junior brought home three medals from this year’s Iowa state meet. Walters anchored WD’s fourth-place 4x100 and seventh-place 4x200 teams. She also was sixth individually in the 3A 100.
Taylor Wing (Soph., Maquoketa) — The Cardinals saw a surge in sprinting prowess this season with Wing at the forefront. The sophomore medaled in each of her four state events, placing third individually in the 3A 100, anchoring the third-place 4x100 and fourth-place 4x200 teams, and ran third on Maquoketa’s sprint medley, which took sixth.
HURDLES
Devin Simon (Sr., Cascade) — The senior continued her school’s state pedigree in hurdles, anchoring the Cougars to bronze in the 2A shuttle hurdle relay. Cascade won the event in 2022, and was runner-up two years ago. Simon also took bronze in the 400 hurdles, following a runner-up finish a year ago.
Alivia Schulte (Sr., West Delaware) — The Hawks senior brought home two medals in her final appearance on the Blue Oval. Schulte placed third individually in the 3A 400 hurdles and ran third on West Delaware’s sixth-place 4x400 team.
JUMPS
Alison Daugherty (Sr., Cuba City) — Daugherty followed up her fourth-place effort in the Division 3 triple jump at last year’s Wisconsin state meet with a runner-up finish this season, setting a school record in the process. She also placed seventh at state in the long jump.
THROWS
Erin Knipper (Sr., Maquoketa Valley) — The Wildcats senior capped her state career finishing fifth in the 1A shot put event. Knipper, a three-time state meet veteran, placed fourth as a junior in 2022.
WHEELCHAIR
Ally Darter (Soph., Dubuque Hempsted) — Darter made it eight straight gold medals at the Iowa state meet, winning gold in the wheelchair 100, 200, 400 and shot put events, duplicating the four golds she won in 2022 as a freshman.
Zoe Eisenberg (Soph., Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge) — Eisenberg set a new Illinois state meet record, taking gold in the wheelchair discuss competition. She set another state record with her toss in the shot put, but finished runner-up after Gurnee’s Maddie Hauder outdid her mark. Eisenberg took first and second in the same two events last season.
RELAYS
Maquoketa 4x100 (Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Cora Widel, Taylor Wing) — Maquoketa’s relay teams certainly turned some heads this season and punctuated the season with three medals at the Iowa state meet. The Cardinals ‘4x100 team took 3A bronze. All four runners return next season for a shot at gold.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x200 (Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Rylee Steffen) — A precursor to Saturday splash, the Golden Eagles’ 4x200 won 3A silver on Friday at the Iowa state meet, paving the way for some Saturday fireworks.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x400 (Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen, Emma Donovan) — Wahlert closed the 3A girls portion of the 2023 Iowa state meet with a first-place performance in the final event, capturing the Golden Eagles’ second gold medal of the day.
Dubuque Hempstead 4x800 (Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal, Keelee Leitzen) — Not the back-to-back state gold-medal finish the Mustangs were looking for, but still among the best, finishing fifth in 4A at the Iowa state meet. Expect Hempstead to be back near the top next season when Julia Gehl returns from an injury.
Dubuque Wahlert sprint medley (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald, Rylee Steffen) — The relay queens of Iowa captured gold for the first time in two state meets with a gold-medal finish in the 3A sprint medley. It was the Golden Eagles’ 28th state relay title all time. That grew to 29 with a win in the 4x400 hours later.
Dubuque Hempstead distance medley (Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen) — The Mustangs opened Saturday’s all-class finals at the Iowa state meet with a thrilling win in the 4A distance medley, edging Ankeny at the finish line by less than four-tenths of a second.
Cascade shuttle hurdle relay (Mya Curry, Kate Green, Brianna Koppes, Devin Simon) — Three of the four runners returned from last year’s 2A state gold-medal team and captured bronze this season. It was the third straight top-three finish for the Cougars in this event.
HONORABLE MENTION
Campbel Drapeau (Dubuque Senior)
Dubuque Wahlert 4x100 (Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Kylie Sieverding, Meghan McDonald)
Dubuque Wahlert distance medley (Kylie Sieverding, Karyn Ellis, Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan)
Ava Ramler (Western Dubuque)
Maci Cook (Western Dubuque)
Western Dubuque 4x100 (Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Brynn Walters)
Western Dubuque 4x200 (Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Brynn Walters)
West Delaware 4x400 (Anna O’Rear, Josie McMahon, Alivia Schulte, Norah Peyton)
Maquoketa sprint medley (Kacy Williams, Kylie Trentz, Taylor Wing, Reese Kuhlman)
Maquoketa 4x200 (Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Chloee Abeln, Taylor Wing)
Maquoketa Valley 4x400 (Lily Huber, McKenna Thompson, Lanni Beaman, Taryn Burbridge)
Addison Albrecht (Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge)
Megan Kreul (Lancaster)
Lancaster 4x100 (Maddie Nielsen, Abby Burr, Eden Bowen, Lainee Burks)
Lancaster 4x400 (Sophia Burr, Annie Martin, Kylie Olmstead, Mallory Olmstead)
Lancaster 4x800 (Kylie Olmstead, Mikayla Smith, Annie Martin, Mallory Olmstead)
Darlington 4x400 (Abby Solverson, Raquel Reuter, Niasia Niedziejko, Alyza Johnson)
Darlington 4x800 (Niasia Niedziejko, Adalee Berget, Alexis Murray, Raquel Reuter)
Grace Stombaugh (Platteville)
Alexis Alt (Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg)