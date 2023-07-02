05192023-statetrackfriday10-sg.JPG

Dubuque Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen crosses the finish line in the Iowa Class 4A Distance Medley during the Iowa state meet May 19 in Des Moines. The Mustangs won the distance medley championship and Leitzen added an individual title in the 800 to earn a spot on the Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Track and Field Team.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Keelee Leitzen accompanied her teammates atop the podium several times over her three years at the Iowa state meet.

She did the same this year — and also won one for herself.

