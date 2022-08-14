Ted Sullivan traveled more than a million miles while promoting the game of baseball during the days of horse-drawn buggies, soot-spitting trains and lumbering steamships.
And he spent plenty of time in Dubuque, as chronicled in the 2021 book “Ted Sullivan, Barnacle of Baseball: The Life of the Prolific League Founder, Scout, Manager and Unrivaled Huckster.”
Co-authors Pat O’Neill and Tom Coffman will hold a book signing and discuss the colorful pioneer on Thursday at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will be highlighted by a semi-formal presentation at 6 p.m.
The presentation will take place exactly one week after the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, a team Sullivan once served as a scout. But, the old “Barnacle” is best known for having “discovered” Charlie Comiskey and recruiting him to play first base for his famous Dubuque Rabbits.
Sullivan later worked as the chief talent scout and “discoverer of phenoms” for the Chicago White Sox when Comiskey owned the team. Comiskey Park in the north end of Dubuque is named for the owner whose frugal spending prompted eight members of the 1919 White Sox to throw the World Series to the Reds. Those players, most notably Shoeless Joe Jackson play prominent roles in the motion picture “Field of Dreams,” which is based on the W. P. Kinsella novel “Shoeless Joe.”
“Ted Sullivan, Barnacle of Baseball” — published by McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers — includes several references to Dubuque across its 277 pages.
It includes chapters entitled “Playing for Peanuts: Ted and Charlie Take Their Game to Dubuque,” as well as “In Fast Company: 1879 Dubuque Rabbits” and “Dubuque, Part II.” And the bibliography cites the Dubuque Daily Times, Dubuque Telegraph-Herald and former TH executive editor Brian Cooper, who has chronicled legendary White Sox players Ray Schalk and Cascade, Iowa, native Red Faber.
Although many considered Sullivan to be “The Daddy of Baseball,” O’Neill and Coffman became the first author to publish a biography of the man who passed away on July 5, 1929 at the age of 78.
Sullivan played only four games of Major League Baseball, but the “Celebrated Carpetbagger of Baseball” made a name for himself as the first player agent, a renowned scout who discovered several future Hall of Famers from the bushes, an author, playwright and baseball evangelist who promoted the sport on five continents.
He coined the term “fan” and was an early proponent of the designated hitter. At the same time, he upheld baseball’s color line.
O’Neill is a retired publicist and marketing executive and a former editor of a weekly newspaper in Colorado who serves as president of the board of the Kansas City Irish Center. Coffman has worked as a reporter, editor and photographer for a weekly newspaper and lives in Mission, Kan.
ALTHOFF MEMORIAL GAME SET FOR AUG. 27
The 21st Annual Scott Althoff Memorial Softball Game will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at McAleece Sports Complex. Admission will be $5 for fans, and proceeds will go toward a scholarship for a Dubuque Senior baseball player. Those who played at Senior and are interested in playing, the fee is $30.
Althoff was a 1997 graduate of Senior who played on the 1996 Mississippi Valley Conference championship baseball team. Following his untimely death in July of 2002, former coach Mike Fleming organized a memorial alumni softball game celebrating his life as he celebrated life — on a ball diamond. His great work ethic, love of the game, and love of family and friends will always be remembered.
For more information on the game, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or tfelderman@dbqschools.org.
CASCADE HOSTING EIHL PLAYOFFS TODAY
The Cascade Reds will host the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League semifinals and championship game today at America Legion Ballpark. The Reds earned the No. 1 seed in a coinflip and will play fourth-seeded Farley at noon, to be followed by No. 2-seeded Key West against No. 3 Rickardsville at 1:30 p.m.
The championship game will begin at approximately 3 p.m. Key West is the defending champion.
