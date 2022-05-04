Roan Martineau is the boa constrictor.
As the match progresses, Dubuque Wahlert’s standout sophomore squeezes the life out of his competition.
Sort of a dark analogy, but Martineau doesn’t mind.
“I think it kind of means I tear down my opponents at the end of the matches,” Martineau said. “They always talk to me about trying to never make my opponents want to play again. It’s pretty comical, but I’m OK with it.”
Martineau continued his terrific sophomore campaign on Tuesday, improving to 8-2 on the season at No. 2 singles and teaming with Jack Freiburger for another win at No. 1 doubles as Wahlert took care of Dubuque Senior, 8-1, at O’Connor Tennis Center.
“He’s just continuing on what he did last year,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “He’s so steady and you just know he’s a rock out there. Last year he was the sniper, and this year he is the boa constrictor.”
Martineau burst onto the scene as a freshman last season, playing No. 4 singles and surprisingly playing his way into a fifth-place finish at the Class 1A state singles tournament.
“He’s just so unassuming,” Lucy said. “Even when he comes out there and warms up, and when he plays, there’s just no flash. He just plays tennis. He just gets the job done.”
This year, Martineau isn’t sneaking up on anybody. Still, he grinds his opponents down and hasn’t missed a beat with the higher level of competition at No. 2.
“I think I’ve showed people more this year that what happened last year wasn’t a fluke,” Martineau said. “Playing with Jack in doubles has helped me with a lot of my game. If you’re in the top two spots on a team, those are really good players, so that competition has really helped me as we come into districts on Monday.”
Martineau topped Senior’s Andrew Day in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, before joining with Freiburger for a 6-1, 6-0 victory in doubles over Cam O’Donnell and Tony Zuccaro.
“He’s a monster,” said Freiburger, who also won his No. 1 singles match over O’Donnell, 6-1, 6-1. “I love playing doubles with him because I know he’s not going to miss. He just puts the ball back in play and outlasts his opponent every time. He’s always the first one off the court in singles and takes people apart. He’s a great teammate and a great player.”
Both players believe playing alongside each other in doubles have made them better players.
“Our play styles coincide well together,” Freiburger said. “He’s more of a player that just wants to get the ball back in play, and I’m more of a player that goes for the riskier shots. We both carry off each other well.”
Martineau’s ability to go deep into a match has seemingly taken his game to another level.
“Just getting the ball back, that’s one of the biggest things,” Martineau said. “I’m working on my longevity, that’s something I’ve been really focused on. I’ve been in the weight room and running and stuff. I want to be able to play longer matches and when they go long, I want to be at my best.”
Wahlert (6-5) sealed the win over Senior (3-8) with a sweep in singles. Nolan Martineau beat Alex Nielsen at No. 3, 6-2, 6-1; John Conlon triumphed at No. 4 over Zuccaro, 6-2, 6-0; Charlie Curtiss defeated Andrew Schute at No. 5, 2-6, 6-1, 11-9; and Gabe Intrilligator topped Owen King at No. 6, 6-2, 6-4.
Conlon and Jack Evans won at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-0, past Senior’s Schute and Jaxon Rolling. The Rams earned their lone win at No. 2, as Day and Nielsen defeated Nolan Martineau and Curtiss, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Wahlert will be going for its eighth straight city title on Thursday at Hempstead. Senior won the city crown in 2014, but it’s been all Eagles ever since.
“We’re very happy that the guys are starting to trend in the right direction,” Lucy said. “At the beginning of the season, if we had played Senior right away, I think it might have been closer. But, our guys are definitely moving in the right direction getting ready for districts. Very happy with that.”