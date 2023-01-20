Jackson Lieurance is the scorer to stop on Cascade’s boys basketball team.
Trouble is, he just can’t be stopped.
Lieurance, who entered the game averaging 17.6 points per night, erupted for 29, including four 3-pointers as Cascade completed a regular-season sweep of Maquoketa with a 70-59 victory on Friday night in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cole McDermott added 16 points and Cass Hoffman added 13 for the Cougars, who opened the game with a 27-13 run and improved to 11-4 overall.
Carter Meyer led Maquoketa (12-3) with 23 points. Tyler Hinz added 12 and Kasey Coakley had 11.
Beckman Catholic 58, Northeast Goose Lake 41 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher registered a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds despite playing just 4 minutes in the first half, and Eli Kluesner added 15 points and Trent Arens 11 as the Trailblazers (10-5) won for the eight time in 10 games.
Clinton Prince of Peace 63, Bellevue Marquette 57 — At Clinton, Iowa: Prince of Peace held the lead in a close game the entire way in giving Bellevue Marquette its first loss of the season. Marquette was led in scoring by Isaac Brinker with 17 points, and Spencer Roeder with 13. With the loss, Marquette and Prince of Peace are tied atop the Tri-Rivers Conference Easrt Division with 8-1 records. Marquette dropped to 15-1 overall.
Platteville 72, Lancaster 42 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Hillmen dominated the Flying Arrows in their Southwest Wisconsin Conference clash.
Darlington 58, Cuba City 51 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds held off the Cubans in a matchup of two of the SWAL’s top teams.
Fennimore 64, Boscobel 41 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Golden Eagles routed the Bulldogs in their SWAL matchup.
Benton 74, Shullsburg 64 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs got past the rival Miners for a Six Rivers Conference victory.
Potosi 68, Highland 45 — At Highland, Wis.: The Chieftains used a big second half, outscoring Highland, 38-16, to pull away and beat the Cardinals in Six Rivers Conference action.
River Ridge (Wis.) 67, Cassville 36 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Timberwolves rolled past the Comets for a Six Rivers Conference win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 62, Maquoketa 58 (OT) — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Molly Roling scored 19 points, Alyssa Lux added 18, and the Cougars held off the Cardinals for a hard-fought River Valley Conference victory.
Beckman Catholic 50, Northeast Goose Lake 46 (OT) — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers outlasted the Rebels in overtime for a River Valley Conference victory.
Bellevue Marquette 63, Clinton Prince of Peace 36 — At Clinton, Iowa: The Mohawks jumped out to an early 10-2 lead over Prince of Peace and cruised to an easy Tri-Rivers Conference East Division win. Elise Kilburg led the way for Marquette (13-3) with 23 points, while Megan Meyer had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Galena 65, West Carroll 17 — At Hanover, Ill.: Galena raced to a 24-2 first-quarter lead at West Carroll and coasted to an easy Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win. Three players scored in double figures for Galena with Addie Hefel leading the way with 17 points. Gracie Furlong added 14 and Julia Townsend had 11 as Galena improved to 24-1 overall, 10-0 in NUIC.
GIRLS PREP WRESTLING
Rams 2nd — At Winthrop, Iowa: Kenedy Stolk won the 110-pound championship, and Carly Hefel (100), Hannah Reel (115) and Zyla Wright (120) finished as runners-up as Dubuque Senior finished second in the team standings to host East Buchanan, 234-138, at the East Buchanan Invitational.
West Delaware’s Kylee Shoop took second at 130. Leah Schwenker was third at 155 for Cascade.
Comets 4th — At Wyoming, Iowa: Adessa Leibfried pinned her way to the 125-pound title and Ryanne Dunne (140) and Kelsey Knief (155) also mined gold for Bellevue at the Wyoming Midland Invitational, helping the Comets to a fourth-place team finish at the 11-team event.
Brieanna Rixen placed third at 235 for Maquoketa.
