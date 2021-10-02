YOUNGSTOWN STATE (1-2, 0-1) at No. 15 NORTHERN IOWA (2-1, 0-0)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — Panther Sports Network/ESPN+
Last year — Northern Iowa won, 21-0
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 24-8
Outlook — The Panthers open Missouri Valley Conference action with a matchup against a program it has historically dominated, but one that has found a way to surprise the Panthers three times over the past decade. Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley is 15-3 all-time against the Penguins and the Panthers are 14-3 against Youngstown State in Cedar Falls. Farley’s only three losses in the series (2012, 2016, 2018) came in Youngstown, Ohio. Northern Iowa’s defense has been doing some heavy lifting and ranks in the top 10 nationally with five fumbles (eighth) and six interceptions (10th).
CLARKE (0-5) at MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (1-4)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — heartconferencenetwork.com/mnu/
Last year — Clarke won, 55-28, in Olathe, Kan.
Last week — Clarke lost its homecoming game to No. 10 Baker, 41-6; MidAmerica Nazarene lost on the road to Peru State, 21-14.
Outlook — The Clarke-MidAmerica Nazarene series shows just how much can change over a year. The Pride lost the first meeting between the schools, 62-6, on Sept. 28, 2019 — just fives games into the program’s debut season. Two days shy of a year later, Clarke rolled to a 55-28 victory. The season has been tough so far for the Pride, but a win over the Pioneers would be a huge confidence boost as they prepare for Heart of America Conference North Division play next week.
BUENA VISTA (2-2, 1-1) AT DUBUQUE (2-1, 1-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 26-12, on Nov. 9, 2019
Last week — Dubuque was on bye; Buena Vista defeated Luther, 32-14, at home
Outlook — The Spartans put together a total team victory two weeks ago against Luther. UD finished with 423 yards of total offense, and the defense was stellar, compiling eight tackles for loss and two interceptions. They will need another effort like that today against Buena Vista, which is averaging more than 45 points per game. The good news is, the Spartans should be able to put points on the board, as the Beavers are allowing 42.5 points per game.
SIMPSON (0-4, 0-2) AT LORAS (2-2, 2-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Loras won, 38-20, on Nov. 9, 2019
Last week — Loras won, 31-30, at Nebraska Wesleyan; Simpson lost to Central, 84-16, at home
Outlook — It took a few games to pull it all together, but the Duhawks seem to have found it. They played three magnificent quarters in a comeback win over Buena Vista two weeks ago, and earned a huge road win last week at Nebraska Wesleyan on a late field goal. Loras quarterback Noah Sigwarth has thrown for nine touchdowns in the last two games. It’s homecoming week for the Duhawks and all signs point to another huge day against the winless Storm, who are giving up a robust 61 points per game.
NO. 8 UW-OSHKOSH (2-0) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Oshkosh won, 24-20, on Nov. 2, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers and Titans are both coming off bye weeks. Oshkosh hasn’t played since Sept. 11.
Outlook — It is family weekend and an Orange Out for the Pioneers, as all fans attending the game are encouraged to wear Pioneer Orange. Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz leads the Pioneer offense. He has completed 57.1% of his passes for 846 yards and six touchdowns. Schuetz also has two rushing touchdowns on the season. Junior wide receiver Ben Wilson leads the Pioneers in receptions with 20, while fellow junior Brandt Stare has 15 receptions and leads the team with 272 receiving yards and two scores. The games against Oshkosh and Whitewater are always that litmus test for the Pioneers to see if they can get over that hurdle in the league, so there’s no bigger way to open WIAC play than against a top-10 foe.