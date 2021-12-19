Eric Munson believes he has learned just as much as he has taught while operating Gold Standard Athletics in Dubuque the past eight years.
And that experience will enable the nine-year former Major League Baseball player to seamlessly move into the next journey in the sport.
Munson, 44, recently accepted a position as the hitting coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. He will continue to operate Gold Standard Athletics with his wife, actress Shanda (Besler) Munson.
“You learn so much from different age groups and different skill sets and different abilities, because you have to adapt and find the right way to teach each individual,” Munson said. “Everybody’s different, and sometimes, you have to get a little creative to help a player reach his or her goals. Then, when you work with a little more advanced hitters, it’s a little less about mechanics and more about approach, like ‘What are we trying to do from a mental standpoint?’
“It’s definitely helped me prepare for this opportunity. I’ve learned a lot over the last eight years, but I always learn a lot. I feel like, if I’m not learning, I’m not growing as a coach. Then it just gets stale. You have to be open-minded. I enjoy it, because every day is a new challenge.”
Munson has been thinking about the challenge of coaching in professional baseball for a few years. But, until recently, the circumstances just didn’t feel right from the perspective of his young family.
Now, the family is 100% on board.
“I’m really excited for Eric and this opportunity. The offer is too good to pass up,” Shanda Munson said. “And the information he is going to be able to learn and bring back to share with our players will be tremendous.”
One of his prized pupils believes Munson will be a perfect fit for coaching players one step away from the big leagues.
“What makes Eric such a good coach is he lets people be themselves,” said Dubuque Wahlert senior Tommy Specht, a University of Kentucky recruit and a top prospect for next summer’s MLB Draft. “You’re going to find a lot of coaches on the internet or coaches you’ll work with who are really going to try to change you and they want you to move their way.
“But Eric is really big about being yourself and keeping things simple. He played at the highest level and he knows what it takes, and he got there by being himself. He’s not overly hands-on. Understanding that everyone’s different and adapting to them is what makes him such a good coach. And he has a laid-back style, so he’s very easy to work with.”
Pittsburgh offered a near-perfect opportunity.
The Triple-A affiliate does not play on Mondays, so he will be able to frequently return to Dubuque during the season. And, under restructuring of the minor leagues earlier this year, travel between Triple-A cities will be less of a hassle than when he played at that level.
The Pirates organization gives every coach one full week off, aside from the all-star break, during the season. And he will work under new Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines, a long-time friend who conducted clinics with Munson in Dubuque a few years ago. Haines previously worked with the Chicago Cubs and, most recently, the Milwaukee Brewers.
“Everything kind of lined up,” Munson said. “Between their location and where I’m at with my family and the kids, it feels like it’s the right time. I never lost any sleep over the opportunities I’ve passed on the last few years. I never thought twice about them. But this one, I felt like I would regret it if I turned it down.”
The interview with the Pirates felt right, too. If you could call it an interview.
“One thing that was cool about the process with them was it never really felt like they were asking me tough questions. It was more like we were just talking baseball,” Munson said. “It seemed like we were very like-minded on what we believe in and what we’re trying to do. The Pirates are progressive. They’re forward thinking. They don’t have one specific cookie-cutter approach.
“They’re trying to get the best out of each individual and understand that sometimes you have to challenge yourself as a coach and you have to be open. You want to listen to suggestions. At the end of the day, hitting isn’t a debate, it’s a conversation. In talking to the Pirates, that’s really what I felt like. I’m excited to learn.”
And to share what he will learn with the instructors and players at Gold Standard Athletics.
“Every piece of information I get, I’m passing it right back to these guys here, and it’s only going to make us better as an organization,” Munson said. “I’m excited for it. A lot of stuff in the game is new and forward-thinking, and I’m really looking forward to learning it and sharing it.”
A big piece of the equation will remain in place at the Gold Standard Athletics facility in the Kennedy Mall. Munson has assembled a staff of instructors, including Clarke University head coach Dan Spain, who won’t skip a beat.
“I feel great about where we’re at as an organization right now,” Munson said. “It’s not that I didn’t trust my coaches before, it was just that, personally, I wasn’t ready with the family and everything to make this step. I’ve trusted them for a long time. But now that our family is ready, I’m not going to blink an eye.
“They’re really good. I’ve been lucky here to have the staff we have. And I think these guys are ready to take on a bigger role.”
Munson will join an organization with plenty of up-and-coming talent. MLB.com ranked the Pirates behind only Baltimore, Seattle and Miami in terms of the amount of talent in its pipeline.
“They’re loaded,” Munson said. “A lot of these kids are too good to stay down in the minor leagues, so they’ll be in Pittsburgh as early as this year. It’ll be pretty sweet to work with a lot of these high-end draft picks. It’ll be exciting for me.”
An All-American at the University of Southern California, Munson led the Trojans to the 1998 College World Series championship. The Detroit Tigers drafted him No. 3 overall behind Josh Hamilton and Josh Beckett in 1999 before signing him.
The San Diego native made his Major League debut July 18, 2000 with Detroit and played 361 big league games over parts of nine seasons with the Tigers, Tampa Bay, Houston and Oakland. In 1,056 big league at-bats, he hit .214 with 49 home runs and 147 RBIs as a catcher, first baseman, third baseman and outfielder.