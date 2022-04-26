Jimmy Berna was forced to watch two games as he worked his way back from injury.
Dubuque Senior’s soccer team figures to be a lot more formidable with its standout goalkeeper back.
“It feels great (to be back). It’s hard to just sit around for six weeks and do nothing,” said Berna, who missed the first two games of the season as he recovered from a broken collarbone.
Berna was a major part of the Rams’ breakthrough 2021 season in which they opened the season 4-0, beat Linn-Mar for the first time in program history, and came within a victory of making the program’s first trip to the state tournament.
Berna allowed just 20 goals and made 146 saves with five shutouts as Senior went 11-5.
The Rams had won just 15 matches total in the four prior seasons, excluding the canceled 2020 campaign.
“Jimmy’s experience is just unmatched at this level. He’s a guy that any team in the state would take as their goalie, and the fact that we have him, we’re lucky to have him,” Rams coach Kevin Noonan said. “The leadership he brings, the experience, the skill, all of it. Can’t ask for more. And it’s awesome to have him back.”
Berna made six saves in his season debut, a 6-0 loss to Cedar Falls last week. He followed that up with four more in a 3-2 victory over crosstown rival Wahlert on Thursday.
He came off the field after the match taking the blame for a goal he felt he should have saved, and said afterward he wasn’t impressed with his performance.
“I think I need to work a lot harder to get back to where I want to be,” he said. “But we got the job done and that’s what matters.”
He is likely to make his third start of the season tonight when the Rams host Waterloo West.
“After six weeks out with a broken clavicle, it’s just going to take some time to get some of the diving down and things like that,” Noonan said. “We see it, but I think anyone else in the stands, they don’t see that one as much just because he’s so good that you wouldn’t even know.”
Berna’s backup, Griffin Dement-Graham, made seven saves in two matches in Berna’s absence, posting a 1-1 record. He backstopped the Rams to an 11-3 victory over Western Dubuque on April 12.
“Griffin did a great job for us for those few games,” Noonan said. “He’ll be with the varsity team still. He’s definitely a solid option if anything ever happens again to Jimmy.”