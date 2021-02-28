Dubuque Hempstead landed seven swimmers and Dubuque Senior four on the third-annual all-city boys swimming team.
Here is an alphabetical look at the honorees:
Brandon Decker (Hempstead) — The Western Dubuque freshman earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division honors. At the state meet hosted by Linn-Mar, Decker swam on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:29.34 and swam the freestyle leg on the 18th-place 200 medley relay.
Nick Dolphin — A senior who attends Wahlert, Dolphin collected second-team all-MVC accolades in the Valley Division. He swam the backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay that took 18th at state in 1:42.65.
Michael Rhett Gilbertson (Hempstead) — A freshman who attends Western Dubuque, he earned second-team all-MVC honors in his debut season. He swam on the 400 freestyle relay that went 3:16.48 and finished 13th at the state meet.
Gavin Hall (Senior) — The senior qualified for state in all four of his events after landing second-team all-MVC Valley Division honors. He placed 19th in the 100 backstroke in 54.60 and 25th in the 100 butterfly in 54.44. Also at state, he swam the backstroke leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.64 to finish 21st and swam a leg on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:32.64. At the district meet, he finished third in both the butterfly and backstroke.
Jarrett Herber (Senior) — A freshman, he earned honorable mention all-MVC this season. Herber swam the butterfly leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.64 to finish 21st and swam a leg on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:32.64.
George Holesinger (Hempstead) — The MVC Valley Division athlete of the year and first-team all-conference selection set school records in the 200 and 100 freestyles at the state meet as a junior this winter. At the state meet, he placed fourth in the 100 in 45.62 to earn all-American consideration and took seventh in the 200 in 1:42.65. Holesinger also swam on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:29.34) and the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:16.48) and had a hand in all 45 points the Mustangs scored to finish 15th in the team standings. At the district meet, he won the 100 and took second in the 200.
Reed Kelly (Senior) — At the state meet, the junior swam the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.64 to finish 21st and swam a leg on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:32.64.
Mitchell Konichek — A junior, he earned second-team all-MVC before reaching state in two events. He took 30th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.60 and swam the breaststroke leg on the 200 medley relay that took 18th in 1:42.65.
Josh Rusch (Senior) — A second-team all-MVC selection as a senior, he swam at state on a pair of relays. He swam the breaststroke leg on the 200 medley relay that went 1:43.64 to finish 21st and swam a leg on the 22nd-place 200 freestyle relay that went 1:32.64.
Devin Tigges (Hempstead) — The senior earned second-team all-MVC honors before becoming a four-event state qualifier. He took 27th in the 500 in 1:29.34 and 29th in the 200 in 1:50.79 and also swam on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:29.34) and the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:16.48).
Aiden Yaklich (Hempstead) — A junior who attends Wahlert, he earned second-team all-MVC honors before qualifying for state in all four of his events. He finished 26th in the 50 freestyle in 22.34 in addition to swimming on three state relays – the butterfly leg on the 18th-place medley relay that went 1:42.65 and on the 12th-place 200 freestyle relay (1:29.34) and the 13th-place 400 freestyle relay (3:16.48). Yaklich won a district championship in the 50 freestyle.
HONORABLE MENTION
Owen Maloney (Hempstead)
Brady Noel (Senior)
Hunter Welbes (Senior)
Jacob Wenger (Hempstead/West Delaware)
Zach Wenger (Hempstead/West Delaware)