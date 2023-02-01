Audrey Biermann didn’t take very long to establish herself on the University of Iowa women’s track and field all-time performance lists.
The freshman from Western Dubuque High School made the top 10 on two lists while competing in the Razorback Invitational at the University of Arkansas this weekend.
The Hawkeyes’ 4×400-meter relay team of junior Ali Dorn, junior Paige Magee, Biermann and redshirt freshman Chloe Larsen set a season-best time of 3:34.06 to climb to fourth in school history. Biermann also made her mark by joining the record books in the women’s 400-meter event with a personal record time of 53.87 to take seventh all-time in Hawkeye history.
As a senior at Western Dubuque, Biermann successfully defended her Iowa Class 3A state championships in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes and anchored the winning sprint medley relay. She finished her prep career with eight state titles and 10 medals and set school records in the 100 meters (12.20), 200 meters (24.42), 400 meters (54.46) and as part of sprint medley, 800-meter and 1,600-meter relays. She also played for WD’s 2021 state softball championship team.
Parker named national scholar athlete of year — Loras College cross country’s Kassie Parker, a graduate student from Guttenberg, Iowa, has been named as the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division III Scholar Athlete of the Year for cross country for the second season in a row.
Parker claimed her second straight NCAA Division III National Championship this season to help her defend this award. She helped her team to an 18th-place finish at the National Championship meet in Lansing, Mich. Teammates Marianne Gleason, Ellie Osterberger, Kaylee Osterberger, Brianna Renner, and Alexis Reisberg each earned all-American distinction as well, joining a list of 383 women from 137 different Division III institutions. The Duhawks also earned academic all-American accolades as a team.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 percent of their respective regional championship meet. To qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.1 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period, among other qualifiers.
The University of Dubuque and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville also earned team honors.
Loras men’s harriers recognized — Loras men’s cross country senior Luke Guttormson and junior Ryan Harvey earned all-academic from the USTFCCCA. The University of Dubuque, Loras and UW-Platteville all earned team recognition as well.
Christopher lands A-R-C honor — Wartburg College senior Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) standout, earned the American Rivers Conference women’s indoor field athlete of the week award. She posted top-10 national marks in both the high jump and the triple jump at the University of Minnesota this weekend. Christopher took fourth place in the high jump at 1.67 meters (5 feet, 5.75 inches) to put her tied for ninth on the NCAA Division III Qualifying List. In the triple jump, she went 11.90 meters (39-0.5) to move her tied for fourth on the national qualifying list.
Edwards sprints to honor — Loras senior Marion Edwards, a Chicago native, landed the A-R-C women’s indoor track weekly award. At the Aurora University Grand Prix, she won the 60- and 200-meter runs, posting top five national marks in both events. The senior ran a 7.68 in the 60-meter run and 24.92 in the 200-meter run. Edwards time in the 200-meter moved her to second in program history.
Pins grabs award — Wartburg junior Joe Pins, a 133-pounder from Dubuque Hempstead, earned the A-R-C wrestler of the week award. Pins, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, defeated No. 13 Cade Willis by major decision, 11-3, to help the third-ranked Knights defeat top-ranked Augsburg University, 22-14, on Thursday. Pins is a two-time all-A-R-C performer.
Rowland collects Heart honor — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University’s Allena Rowland its women’s indoor track athlete of the week. Rowland broke the school record in the women’s 400 with a time of 58.63 at the St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Invite. She won the event and hit the NAIA ‘B’ Standard. She followed that up with a second-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:22.66.
CCIW honors Horn — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selected Loras’ Joe Horn, a senior from Oak Lawn, Ill., as its men’s volleyball setter of the week. He tallied 63 assists in leading the Duhawks to a pair of 3-0 sweeps of Marian University and Fontbonne University this weekend.
Potts headed to Pride — Dubuque Senior 12th grader Josie Potts recently signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Clarke University next season. She averages 10.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for the Rams.
Huseman selects Clarke — East Dubuque senior pitcher Annika Husemann recently signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Clarke next year. She earned honorable mention all-area last spring for the Warriors.
Bowers to Wartburg — Dubuque Hempstead senior Madeline Bowers will continue her soccer career at Wartburg College. She tallied a goal and an assist while helping the Mustangs to a 9-7 record last spring.
