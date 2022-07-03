With Saturday’s Class 1A Region 4 first-round loss, Bellevue Marquette’s baseball season came to an end.
The Mohawks fell, 8-4, to Calamus- Wheatland at Lisbon, Iowa, and ended the season with a record of 8-12.
Kannon Still led Marquette with two of its six hits and Aiden Clausen had two RBIs.
Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Central City 4 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings (12-11) scored three runs in the fifth to claim the lead for good and advance past Central City in a Class 1A Region 3 first-round contest.
(Friday’s games)
Dubuque Wahlert 12-3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-12 — At Petrakis Park: Carson Cummer, Owen Wallace, Jack Walsh and Christian Prull all had a pair of hits, Wallace drove in three runs, and Tommy Forbes had two RBIs to back the pitching of Seamus Crahan and Prull in the opener of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. In the nightcap, Prull collected two hits and Cummer homered for Wahlert (24-11). Kennedy moved to 22-13. Between games, Wahlert presented Aaron Savary with his Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year award.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-7, Dubuque Senior 0-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Rams had three hits in the opener and two in the nightcap while falling to 6-25. Prairie is 28-7.
semi-pro baseball
Cascade 8, Monticello 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Bryce Simon went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Nolan Weber added two hits as the Reds claimed the consolation game in the Worthington Tournament.
Key West 4, Cascade 3 — At Worthington, Iowa: The Ramblers plated four runs in the third and held off Cascade on Friday in the semifinals of the Worthington Tournament. Andrew Redman homered and had three RBIs for Key West and Cole Smith was 2-for-3 and drove in the other run for Key West. Nate McMullen blasted a solo home run for the Reds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.