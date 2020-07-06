Ten days ago, Payton Looney hadn’t earned a single career victory on the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodels Racing Association circuit.
On the Fourth of July, the Republic, Mo., native became a two-time winner at Farley, Iowa’s 300 Raceway.
Looney held off a hard-charging Bobby Pierce over the last half of their 40-lap Dirt Super Late Models feature race on Saturday to claim his second career MLRA win in the Independence Day Shootout. Both of his victories came within eight days of each other.
On June 26, Looney finally snapped a long streak of runner-up finishes when he took his No. 15L car to a dramatic finish at the Salina Highbanks Speedway in Oklahoma. Just more than a week later, he was one of just 10 drivers (out of an original field of 22) to survive the wreckage and take home the victory.
“I just had to figure out how to win these big races,” said Looney. “The 40-lap, 50-lap type of thing, I just had to learn myself how to win these big races. I knew we had the speed and I knew we had the ability. Fortunately we’re just able to show it now.”
Looney earned pole position through qualifying and was able to lead his race wire-to-wire, although a number of other drivers presented a challenge. Dubuque’s Jeremiah Hurst held the second spot through the first seven laps, before a slight dust-up pushed him down to fourth. From there, Brian Shirley (Chatham, Ill.) gave chase, followed closely by Chad Simpson (Mount Vernon, Iowa).
When a crash on Lap 18 drew the caution flag, upon the restart, no less than five cars were involved in a pileup on the frontstretch. This ended Simpson’s night, pushed Pierce up to the third slot and chiseled the field down to just 12 cars.
With 10 laps to go, Pierce pushed ahead of Shirley’s No. 3S and set his sights on Looney. Over the final five laps, Pierce made several goes at passing Looney on Turns 3 and 4.
But it was to no avail. Pierce drew even with Looney with three laps remaining, only for Looney to close the door on any passing lane. The 15L crossed the finish line pulling away on Lap 40, with Pierce second, followed by Hurst.
“I saw him showing nose and winner beware,” Looney said of Pierce’s chase. “I was going to put it in the fence if we didn’t win it.”
Saturday’s Dirt Super was the big feature of a packed night at 300 Raceway, which contained a fireworks show and concert following the races.
Dustin Vis (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) opened the features with a victory in the 12-lap Stock Car event. Hazel Green, Wis., native Jason Roth moved from the fifth spot to first in the 15-lap Sport Mod feature. And Waterloo, Iowa’s Greg Kastli took first in the 20-lap Modified race ahead of Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger. None of the features were IMCA sanctioned.
Racing continues at 300 on July 13 when the track welcomes back MLRA racing along with IMCA Modifieds and Sport Mods.