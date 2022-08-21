The Western Dubuque boys cross country team enjoyed arguably the best season in program history and placed a runner on the podium at the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge a year ago.
And the Bobcats could top that performance this fall.
Western Dubuque, which landed at No. 8 in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll on Friday, returns five of its top seven and six of its top 10 after qualifying for state for the first time in more than a dozen years. That will help with the graduation of Eli Nauman, one of the top runners in the Mississippi Valley Conference last fall.
“We should have another solid team this year, and possibly better than last year, with who we have returning, and a couple of freshmen who could get in the mix,” coach Mark Digmann said. “With us staying at the 3A level (instead of moving up to 4A), we are hoping to repeat as district champions and improve on our conference and state finishes from last year.
“In order for this to happen, we can’t be complacent and assume we’ll be as good as last year. And, we need to stay healthy at the top of our lineup.”
A capsule look at the boys city cross country teams:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chris Burke (2nd season as head coach after three years as assistant)
Last season — The Mustangs went 132-15, won the Mississippi Valley Conference and finished seventh at the state meet with 195 points.
Returning state placewinners — John Maloney (jr., 21st place), Kyle Duehr (jr., 114th), Caleb Kass (sr., 123rd).
Other returning letterwinners — Devin Spahn (sr.), Zack Johnson (jr.), Brandon Kass (soph.).
Promising newcomers —Grant MisiagBeckler (sr.), Charlie Driscoll (jr.), Denis Masinovic (jr.), Owen Leitzen (soph.), Will Houselog (soph.).
Season outlook — The Mustangs, who were ranked No. 13 in Class 4A in the preseason poll, not only won the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet last summer, they also placed second in the frosh/soph and junior varsity races. That will help offset the graduation of standouts Derek Leicht, Brady Blean, Marcus Leitzen and Johnathan O’Brien. Maloney placed eighth in Class 4A in the 1,600 at the state track meet this spring, while Caleb Kass took 14th in the 3,200. Hempstead has established itself as one of the state’s top programs and figures to continue on that path this fall.
SENIOR
Coach — Dain Leytem (3rd season)
Last season — The Rams placed 11th at the MVC meet and fifth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet.
Returning state qualifier — Robert Howes (sr., 91st place).
Other returning letterwinners — Nic Graham (sr.), Sam Weber (jr.), Jacob Haug (soph.), Jacob Rowe (soph.), Danny Rothert (soph.), Finn Kinkaid (soph.).
Promising newcomers —Joplin Hallstoos (jr.), Alex Nielsen (jr.), Calvin Lueken (soph.), Graden Kroger (fr.), Jack Kirman (fr.), Ben Hohmann (fr.).
Season outlook — Leytem will guide a program with nearly 70% of its roster coming from the freshman and sophomore classes. The team’s two seniors —Howes and Graham — have taken on key leadership roles with the 36-runner squad. While the team lacks experience, Leytem likes the work ethic it has shown during summer workouts.
WAHLERT
Coach — Chuck Tigges (12th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles qualified senior Carter Hancock for the Iowa Class 3A state meet. He finished 26th.
Returning letterwinners — Gabriel Auer (sr.), Eden Schrack (jr.), Sullivan Newlin (jr.), Walter Freund (soph.), Kyle Powers (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Nicholas Klapatauskas (soph.), Jayden Brookins (fr.), Duncan Freund (fr.), Nicholas Moroney (soph.), Samuel Kennedy (soph.), William FitzPatrick (fr.), Joshua Van Otterloo (fr.), Samuel Nelson (soph.).
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles are low on numbers this season, but Tigges has been impressed by the leadership of the three upperclassmen on the team and the work ethic of the 10 underclassmen. The focus for the season will be on development and finding a true passion for the sport.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (17th season as head coach, 25th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats won an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet at Decorah and placed eighth in the team standings at Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Isaiah Hammerand (sr., 29th place), Drew Meyer (sr., 104th), Derek Fangmann (sr., 121st), Brody Staner (soph., 122nd), Levi Meyer (sr., 128th).
Other returning letterwinner — Preston Kremers (soph.)
Promising newcomers —Quinton Nauman (fr.), Kolt Pace (fr.).
Season outlook — The Bobcats return all but Eli Nauman, who finished sixth at state, and Brenden Begle from a team that qualified for state for the first time since 2007. Western Dubuque also qualified its girls team for state, marking the first time both made it in the same campaign. Western Dubuque will compete as one of the largest Class 3A schools in the postseason and figures to be among the contenders for the district crown and a high place at the state meet.
