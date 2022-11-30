Returning letterwinners — Faith Santiago (Jr.,G/F); Elizabeth Ward (Jr., G); Jasmine Cummins (Soph., G)
Promising newcomers — Ries Stluka (Fr., F)
Outlook — Though it wasn’t flashy, the Zephyrs compiled their highest win total since 2017 last season, and bring back a lot of key pieces. Zoe Stluka was (7.6 ppg) and Jocelyn Cummins (7.2) return as the team’s leading scorers from a year ago, along with several others that saw valuable varsity action. Look for Benton to take another step forward this season and climb a few places in the Six Rivers West standings.
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville has been a model of consistency, averaging 14.4 wins over the last five seasons and hasn’t suffered a losing campaign since an 11-13 mark in 2016-2017. This year, the co-op will need some newcomers to step with the loss of three of its top five scores. Bierman (9.1 ppg) and Cassie Cooley (6.4 ppg) return as the lone starters from a year ago. Coach Bierman feels solid team chemistry and a good work ethic will have his team ready to compete once again in the Six Rivers.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Nathan Russell (14th season, 225-115)
Last season — 6-19, 2-8 Six Rivers West
Returning starters — Camden Russell (Jr., G); Taylor Russell (Soph., F); Oliva Brown (Soph., G); Stella Spillane (Soph., G/F)
Promising newcomers — Silvia Bombin (Sr., G); Alexis Alt (Fr., F); Paige Russell (Fr., F)
Outlook — The Miners took a step backward last season after averaging 19 wins per season since 2015-16. But with the return of four starters, they’ll look to get on the winning path. Camden Russell (12.5 ppg) and Taylor Russell (10.4 ppg) were second-team all-Six Rivers last season, while Spillane (6.9 ppg) and Brown (4.3 ppg) all return as Shullsburg’s points leaders from a year ago. With a plethora of talented experience back in the fold, combined with some depth off the bench, the Miners feel they can again compete near the top of the conference.
