Every coach fears the effect of a lengthy layoff. Especially in the midst of a hot streak.
But the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team gave head coach Justin Smith every indication that they were prepared to extend their winning ways.
“There’s always that concern,” said Smith, the third-year Spartans’ leader. “But we had three good days of practice leading up to this game, so I knew our team would be ready to go tonight.”
UD showed very few signs of rust after a 12-day holiday break as it used a balanced scoring effort and a suffocating first-half defense to extend its winning streak to six games with a 65-41 wire-to-wire victory over Rockford on Thursday at Stoltz Sports Center.
Ten different Spartans — eight in the first half — reached the scorer’s book, and UD took complete command of the game behind 22 forced turnovers before halftime.
“When I took the program over three years ago, I preached that we were gonna be good defensively,” Smith said. That’s kind of what we hang our hat on. When our offense isn’t there, we kind of rely on that.”
Tabria Thomas led UD with 14 points, Maddie Monge added 12, and Isabella Tierney contributed 11 to the balanced attack.
Thomas’ 10 first-quarter points sparked UD to a comfortable advantage after the opening frame. The senior guard’s two free throws capped an 8-0 to open the game, and her leaping layup off an inbound pass as time expired put her team ahead, 20-11.
It was the Spartans’ play on the defensive end that really shined as their extended zone pressure forced the Regents into 11 first-quarter turnovers, resulting in 14 points on the offensive end.
UD’s swarming pressure continued throughout the first half, as it forced another 11 turnovers in the second quarter. After 20 minutes of play had elapsed, 27 of the Spartans’ 43 first-half points came via turnovers.
“When our energy is up, we start getting more active, we start getting more steals and that really causes our offense to blow up,” Thomas said.
A 12-0 UD run to end the second quarter effectively put the outcome to rest. Monge scored five points during that spurt, Tierney drained a triple, and Thomas and Lauren Livingston netted points to catapult the Spartans into an insurmountable 43-15 halftime advantage.
“That was key,” Thomas said. “It’s always good to come into halftime on a good note with all the momentum.”
As collectively stingy as the Spartans were on defense, holding Rockford to just 26 percent from the field in the first half, they spread the wealth on offense just the same. Eight UD players reached the scorer’s book in the opening 20 minutes, making good on 59.3 percent (16-for-27) from the field.
It’s an extremely positive sign for a team playing without last year’s second leading scorer, Karsen Kershner, who’s sidelined with a season-ending injury.
“A lot of people have stepped up so far to fill her role,” said Thomas, who needs just 26 points to reach the 1,000-point barrier for her career. “Now that Karsen’s out, we’ve all really stepped up as a team to fill that role.”
The Spartans will look to not only extend their six-game winning streak, but also attempt to move to 8-0 inside Stoltz when they host Milwaukee School of Engineering tonight.
“We’ve got a nice little thing going at home right now,” Smith said. “It’s always good to protect home.”
