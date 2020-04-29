The Sheridan Hawks made a pretty solid Dubuque connection in the first round of the NA3HL Draft last week.
Head coach Andy Scheib, who played goaltender for the Dubuque ThunderBirds in 2007-08 and 2008-09, selected Dubuque native Ryan Kamentz in the first round, 26th overall. The NA3HL is the top feeder league for the North American Hockey League.
Kamentz, a 6-foot, 181-pound forward who turns 18 on June 6, has spent the past two seasons with the New Hampshire Avalanche youth program. He tallied 10 goals and 17 points in 18 games at the U18 level this season after logging 14 goals and 34 points in 64 games at the U16 level the previous winter. Kamentz previously played in the Omaha AAA Lancers and Madison Capitols Bantam organizations.
Scheib, a 30-year-old native of Sun Prairie, Wis., played four seasons at NCAA Division III St. Mary’s University in Minnesota after helping Dubuque to a pair of Central States Hockey League championships. Scheib’s coaching resume includes a stint under Dubuque native Tom McDermott with the Wisconsin Whalers of the NA3HL and work with former ThunderBirds head coach and Fighting Saints associate head coach Joe Coombs with the Jamestown (N.Y.) Rebels. Scheib also has coaching experience with USA Hockey.
WISCONSIN HOOPS TOURNEY CANCELED
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Tournament, scheduled for June 27-28 in Kaukauna, Wis., has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event was NCAA and WIAA certified for Division I coaches, and several of the top prep teams in the state were planning to participate.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE DELAYS SEASON
The Northwoods League, a summer collegiate baseball circuit, will delay its opening day because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league originally planned to open the season on May 26, but “safer at home” orders by many of the governors in the league’s six states and one Canadian province will not make that possible.
The Northwoods League includes 22 teams in the Midwest. They include franchises in Waterloo, Iowa; Rockford, Ill.; Madison, Wis.; and La Crosse, Wis.