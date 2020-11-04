Alayna Digman’s mind began to race Tuesday afternoon when she saw an email calling for an emergency team Zoom meeting with Platteville High School athletic director Mike Foley and head volleyball coach Denise Berntgen.
The Hillmen dropped a three-set decision to Madison Edgewood in a Wisconsin Division 2 sectional final Saturday in Lake Mills, Wis., to end their season. So, chances were, an emergency meeting with the coach on a Tuesday afternoon wouldn’t be good news.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh no, we’re all going to have to quarantine because someone tested positive for COVID,’” Digman said. “We took a nice charter bus to the game Saturday, so did someone do something and now we’re all in trouble?
“You try to stay positive, but you don’t know what to think.”
Her first premonition was more than likely half-correct.
Earlier in the day, Edgewood voluntarily withdrew from this weekend’s state Final Four at Kaukauna High School, so the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association invited Platteville as its replacement. Edgewood did not provide a reason, but most Wisconsin high schools have canceled or withdrawn from athletic events this fall over COVID-19 concerns.
“I was freaking out when I heard we were going to state,” said Digman, a senior middle hitter. “It was a roller coaster ride of emotions. After Saturday, I definitely didn’t think we’d be going to the state tournament.
“On the other hand, I can only imagine how I would feel if I was in Edgewood’s situation, so my heart definitely goes out to them. They have such a solid group of girls, and I know it was their goal to not just go to the state tournament but to win the whole thing. They deserved to be there and they had a really good chance to go really far.”
Edgewood won the sectional final by a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 margin to earn the No. 2 seed at state. Without reseeding, the Hillmen will play No. 3 seed Lakeside Lutheran in a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday. Top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco faces No. 4 St. Croix Falls in the other semifinal at 1 p.m., and the winners meet at 7:30 p.m. for the title.
“Us seven seniors all started bawling when they told us the news,” right-side hitter Maddie Cooley said. “It was kind of surreal. We thought we were done, obviously. But, to have the opportunity to play one more time with my teammates and my classmates is really, really cool. I can’t wait to take it all in one more time.
“It’s unreal. I’m still kind of shaken up about it.”
But, with the news comes the reality that the Hillmen will have to quickly shift back into volleyball mode. Most had already began the process of preparing for the upcoming basketball season.
“It’s a completely different game, and the environment is so much different,” Cooley said. “It felt weird not going to volleyball practice on Monday night, but we’d started to move on. Now we have to shift right back to volleyball mode and do what we can to get that mojo back so we’re prepared for Saturday.”