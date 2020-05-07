Oliver David eagerly welcomed 28 new players into the Dubuque Fighting Saints family on Monday and Tuesday.
The next steps in the process will be a little less clear.
Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson filled immediate needs by selecting 18 players over 16 rounds in Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft on Tuesday. A day earlier, the Saints landed 10 players from the 2004 birth year to stockpile players for the long term.
“The draft is really a time for Kalle and the scouts to shine, and us coaches are more in a support role,” said David, the USHL coach of the year. “But it’s actually kind of a neat role, because I have the opportunity to call the players right after they’ve been drafted to welcome them to the organization and learn a little more about them. In a lot of cases, you can hear them smiling through the phone.”
David and assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale became considerably more involved in the draft process than usual, because the coronavirus pandemic halted the USHL season prematurely in mid-March. The coaches contributed video work and made phone calls to research prospects.
“It’s been basically a two-month process, and I’ve been talking to Kalle daily about players,” David said. “To be able to call those players and welcome them to the team at the end of the process is very rewarding.
“The guys we prioritized to fill immediate roles are impressive. I’ve liked what I’ve seen on video and, character-wise, I’ve liked what I’ve been able to gather from them by talking on the phone to them.”
Typically, the Saints conduct their main tryout camp in early June. But, because of social distancing practices in place for the near future, the team pushed camp back to July 22-25 at Mystique Community Ice Center. If the team must cancel those dates, an announcement will be made by July 1.
“There are a lot of unknowns, just like the rest of the world,” Larsson said. “Until camp, there’s really not going to be a lot going on, but we hope to run the camp with a similar format to what we’ve done in the past.
“Between now and then, we’ll spend a lot more time reaching out to the players and making them feel more part of the family. And it will give us a chance to invite some select free agents, as well.”
The team selected the late July camp dates for a few reasons.
“Obviously, we want to do this safely, and we’re hoping things are a little closer to normal 10 weeks from now,” David said. “It gives us a chance to set a cancellation date, and it’s far enough out from what we hope is the start of the school year.”