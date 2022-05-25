Connor Kurth wasn’t quite satisfied with being named to the United States Hockey League’s all-rookie second team last summer.
So, he decided to work on becoming a more complete player in his second season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Not only did the 5-foot-11, 207-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., double his offensive production, he made a 30-point improvement on his plus/minus statistic and earned the trust of the coaching staff to play crucial minutes.
On Tuesday, USA Hockey named Kurth as the recipient of the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year, which honors the most-outstanding American-born player. The University of Minnesota incoming freshman became the second Dubuque player and first since Zach Solow in 2017 to win the award.
“To be honest, I really didn’t know too much about the award until I found out I won it, but, when I looked at some of the past recipients, I was pretty much floored to be joining that list,” Kurth, 18, said Tuesday morning. “There are so many great players on that list. I saw how good Sean Farrell was for Chicago last year, and Jack Hughes went No. 1 overall to New Jersey a couple of years ago. It’s humbling to be a part of that list.
“But there’s no way I win this award without my coaches and teammates in Dubuque the last two years. Dubuque made a huge impact on me, both on the ice and as a person, and I’ll forever be grateful for the time I spent there.”
As a rookie, Kurth tallied 15 goals, 41 points and a minus-8 rating in 52 games. He earned a spot on Dubuque’s top line with Stephen Halliday and Ryan Beck this season and contributed 35 goals, 81 points and a plus-38 rating to rank sixth in the league in goals, fifth in points and second in plus/minus.
“Last year, I had a pretty good year, I guess, but I didn’t exactly love the year I had,” Kurth said. “I knew I had to become a more complete player and more of a 200-foot player if I wanted to eventually play at the highest level. I figured there was no better time than now to start.
“It was a personal thing for me. The coaches at Minnesota told me to keep doing what I’m doing, but I’m sure they thought I needed to work on my 200-foot game, too.”
Kurth spent hours of video sessions with coach Greg Brown, who spent the past three seasons working with NHL superstars while an assistant coach with the New York Rangers. Brown recently left Dubuque to become the head coach at his alma mater, Boston College.
“We all know that Connor has the offensive gifts, but with us this season and with his future teams going forward, it’s so important to earn the trust of your coaches and your teammates that you can be put out on the ice in all situations,” Brown said. “You don’t want to be known as someone who can score but is also going to get scored on. You want to be known as a responsible player who can play with your team protecting a one-goal lead.
“He was on the ice in a lot of critical situations for us because he earned that trust. He answered the bell and produced when it was important. It speaks highly of that whole line. To be able to produce when the game’s on the line … that’s a great skill to have.”
Kurth’s totals included three game-winning goals, seven power play goals and 14 power play assists.
“When you play a complete game, you have more of those opportunities in meaningful moments,” Kurth said. “We had a special team this year, and I wanted to play a big role in that. That’s why it was so important to play a 200-foot game.”
Kurth’s season included an invitation to the BioSteel All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich., in January and a USHL forward of the week award. He never went more than two games without contributing at least one point on the scoresheet.
“Connor was so consistent all season long, and he never had a lull in his game,” Brown said. “He always found a way to be a factor. Every player has his down moments in a season, but his were very short, and he was always able to right the ship quickly.”
NHL Central Scouting listed Kurth as the 209th-best North American skater available in this summer’s draft.
Kurth’s 81 points in a season rank second to Halliday’s 95 in Dubuque’s Tier I history. Kurth ranks fourth on Dubuque’s Tier I scoring list with the fourth-most goals and the fourth-most assists.
“It has been truly exciting following Connor’s growth during his two seasons in Dubuque,” Saints general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said. “This is a major award, and we are proud of Connor and his family for this achievement. He is a great example of what we want a Fighting Saint to be on and off the ice. We are excited to follow his career at the University of Minnesota and beyond.”
Dave Tyler served on USA Hockey’s Board of Directors for 32 years and also served as the president and commissioner of the USHL.
