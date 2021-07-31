IOWA CITY -- The Dubuque Wahlert baseball team had its fans on the edge of their seats until the very last pitch Saturday afternoon.
Wahlert tied the game with a dramatic two-run seventh, but
Marion pushed across a run in the bottom half to defeat the Golden Eagles, 7-6, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at the University of Iowa’s Duane Banks Field. The Indians finished 37-6, while the Eagles ended at 32-10 after setting a program record for victories in the state semifinals.
For the second straight day, Wahlert struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Jared Walter started the rally with a one-out infield single and scored all the way from first when cleanup hitter Jack Walsh laced a two-out double to the wall in left-centerfield. Landon Stoll followed with a single through the left side to stake starting pitcher Ryan Brosius to a 2-0 lead.
Marion starter Boede Rahe entered the game having allowed only six earned runs in 59 innings of work while posting an 11-0 record, so the early outburst ignited the Wahlert dugout.
The Indians loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning on a Cael Hodges one-out hit batsman, Owen Puk’s double off the base of the left-field wall and Myles Davis’ walk. Kaden Frommelt followed with a grounder, but two runs came across when the throw to complete a potential inning-ending double play skipped into the first base coach’s box.
Marion reloaded the bases on a Lucas Unsen single and a Jake Trca walk, but Ryan Brosius got out of the inning by coaxing Jaqson Tejada into a ground out to first baseman Garrett Kadolph.
The Indians threatened again in the second, when leadoff man Gage Franck tripled to the right-centerfield gap. But Ryan Brosius got Hodges to line out to shortstop Carson Cummer and Puk to pop up to Walsh behind the plate to end the inning.
Walter led off the top of the third with a triple of his own to right-center, but third baseman Trca cut him down at the plate on a bang-bang play following Walsh’s slow roller. After Landon Stoll reached on an infield single, Rahe fanned Ben Freed on a 3-2 pitch to end a second-and-third threat.
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher went to the bullpen in the fourth after No. 9 hitter Ryan Paulsen led off with a base hit. Ryan Brosius scattered six hits and struck out one batter before yielding to Zach Callahan.
Franck drew a walk before Hodges laced a base hit up the middle to give the Indians a lead for the first time in the game. Puk followed with a towering sacrifice fly to right-center to drive in another run, and Davis one-hopped the left-field wall with an RBI double to chase Callahan in favor of Derek Tauber.
Unsen delivered a two-out single up the middle to extend the lead to 6-2.
Jake Brosius sparked the Eagles in the top of the fifth with a double off the wall in right field. Walter followed with a base hit to shallow left, and Aaron Savary drilled a single through the left side to drive in a run. One out later, Stoll’s sinking liner handcuffed Puk in right field for an RBI single. The rally ended when Davis went deep in the hole at shortstop and made a stellar throw to retire Kadolph at first.
Wahlert’s defense came through in the bottom of the fifth to keep the deficit at two. Sam Besler gunned down an attempted base stealer for the second out, and Carson Cummer made a brilliant play in the hole at short to rob Puk of a two-out RBI single.
Savary led off the seventh with a double to the left-centerfield gap, and Walsh led reached on an error. The Eagles pulled within a run when Savary scored on Stoll’s fielder’s choice.
With two outs and a 3-2 count, Tauber tied the game, 6-6, by beating out a slow roller just out of the reach of Rahe, who had just hit the limit of 110 pitches.
Davis came on in relief and induced Ryan Brosius into a fly out to left to end a second-and-third threat.
Marion leadoff hitter Franck opened the bottom of the seventh with a one-out single up the middle, and Hodges and Puk reached on hit batsmen to load the bases for Davis. Davis hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in the winning run.
CHASING HISTORY
Wahlert sought Dubuque’s first state high school baseball championship since Hempstead won its second straight Class 4A crown in 1984. The Mustangs also won 2A crowns in 1974 and 1978, when the state sanctioned only two classes in the summer.
Until Saturday, a Dubuque school hadn’t appeared in a state final since Hempstead lost to West Des Moines Valley in the 2003 finale.
Senior High won a one-class summer state title in 1954, and the former Loras Academy captured the 1951 spring state championship. The IHSAA has sanctioned a summer state tournament since 1946, and it held a spring tournament from 1928-72 and a fall tournament from 1939-85.
IHSAA records from the spring and fall tournaments are incomplete, but Wahlert did appear in at least one spring state title game.