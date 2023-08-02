Dubuque Wahlert's Ryan Brosius makes contact in front of Western Dubuque catcher Bradyn Delaney during an Iowa Class 3A state baseball semifinal last month in Iowa City. Iowa is the only state in the country to sanction baseball in the summer months.
Baseball coaches in Iowa overwhelmingly support the state’s unique positioning on the scholastic athletic calendar.
In response to a survey of superintendents, principals and athletic directors this spring, the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association requested feedback from its membership on the timing of the season as well as the number of games permitted.
Iowa is the only state in the country to sanction baseball in the summer months, and its state championships concluded two weeks ago in Iowa City and Carroll. The IHSAA has sanctioned a summer season since 1946 and also conducted a spring state tournament from 1928-72 and a fall state tournament from 1939-85.
By contrast, Illinois held its state tournament in early June, and Wisconsin wrapped up June 15 – dates in line with the rest of the country.
According to the IHSBCA survey, 239 of 287 coaches (83.27%) support the current mid-May through late-July format, while 38 (13.24%) would prefer a mid-April through mid-June schedule. Just six coaches (0.20%) favored a late-March through early-June schedule and four coaches (0.13%) would shift to a mid-March through late-May format.
The IHSAA survey paints a different picture. Just 229 of 493 administrators (46.45%) like the current scheduling, 154 (32.23%) prefer mid-April through late-June, 80 (16.22%) would like to shift to late-March to early-June, and 30 (6.08%) prefer mid-March through late-May.
Iowa’s unique position on the scholastic calendar means the majority of the season takes place outside of the academic year, which allows teams to practice and play games in more favorable weather and enables athletes to compete in more activities rather than choosing between multiple sports.
The issue becomes more important at schools with smaller enrollments. For instance, Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-state outfielder Luke Schieltz competed in soccer and track & field this spring before joining the baseball team full time.
The second question on the IHSAA and IHSBCA surveys addressed the number of games a team should be permitted to play. Baseball currently allows 40 contests, nearly double the second-longest schedule of basketball at 21.
In the IHSBCA survey, 76.04% of coaches preferred the 40-game limit, while 12.15% opted for 35 games, 10.76% for 30 games and 0.10% for 25 games. The administrators preferences included: 16.86% for 40 games, 18.69% for 35 games, 43.90% for 30 games and 20.32% for 25 games.
This season, 30.66% of the coaches polled scheduled 36-40 games, while 23.69% played 31-35 games, 22.29% played 26-30 games, 20.20% played 21-25 games and just nine schools (0.31%) played less than 20 games.
“The IHSBCA expects to continue work with its members, member schools, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association to continue to enhance the game of high school baseball for Iowa's student-athletes,” the IHSBCA said in a statement releasing the results of its survey.