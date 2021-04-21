Union Dubuque FC finally has a permanent home.
And plans to boost the city’s soccer scene.
Union Dubuque leadership announced Tuesday that the club would play all future home games at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The team had played its previous seasons at Loras College’s Rock Bowl and Dalzell Field.
The feeling within the club is one of excitement, with added optimism for what the future holds for the fourth-year club.
“I think it’s a big day. The truth is, whether or not it’s a huge day or just an exciting day kind of depends on what happens from here on out,” said club president and co-founder Cliff Conrad, who plans to host a virtual town hall on May 4 to discuss the move with fans.
“We don’t own the facility so we can’t just come in and do everything we want, but I think it will provide a much more sustainable place for us while simultaneously providing a better complex for everyone else in town who’s playing soccer,” said Conrad, who also serves as Western Dubuque’s boys soccer coach. “That’s what I think is the real exciting part, is the potential there is for everyone else and not just for us.”
Union Dubuque will make its complex debut at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday as it opens play in the National Amateur Cup against Spartan FC.
In past seasons, Union was spending nearly half of its annual budget just on field rental, preventing the club from fully reaching its goals.
In Conrad’s letter to fans announcing the move, he said the club believes the complex can become “one of the best dedicated soccer facilities in the country for a lower-division club like ourselves to play at” over the next five years.
One of the club’s founding principles was growing the game in and around the Dubuque area, and Conrad believes this move is a major step toward that. Expanding the game’s reach to those communities within the area that don’t already have readily available access to the sport is one part of the process.
“We want to be a benefit for the community,” Conrad said. “We want to be able to invest not just money, but also time and community-oriented programs.”
Part of that will be supporting the youth clubs in Dubuque, including the Dubuque Soccer Club, Key City Soccer Association and the local AYSO program, which all help feed the local high school programs and could potentially include future Union Dubuque stars currently learning the game.
The other goal for the club is to help inspire others to make positive change in their communities, using its backstory as an example.
“We want to kind of encourage kids to do interesting, exciting things even if they don’t feel like they’re qualified,” Conrad said. “That’s kind of the story of the club. It was a couple people who got together and said, ‘Hey, this would be cool, why don’t we do it instead of just sitting around wishing something like that would happen?’”
Conrad’s future plans for the Dubuque Soccer Complex potentially include building a grandstand and erecting permanent seating and lighting fixtures — to help expand the complex’s usage beyond dusk — with permission from property ownership. The Dubuque Community School District currently owns the complex and the Dubuque Soccer Alliance operates it.
“Things like that, they’re big projects — they’re huge projects — especially for a club of our size right now, but we’ve been trying to lead a little bit, even though we’re pretty new to the scene,” Conrad said. “We’re trying to lead in terms of setting a vision for soccer in Dubuque and I think the complex kind of is the epicenter of all of it.”