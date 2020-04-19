Riley Till has found the place he wants to finish his college basketball career.
He’ll be much closer to his older sister, too.
Till, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout who spent four seasons playing for the University of Iowa, announced via Twitter on Friday that he was transferring to Cal Poly next season.
“The Last Chapter,” Till wrote in an Instagram post Friday. “Excited to continue my basketball career while pursuing my masters at Cal Poly! Thanks Hawkeye Nation for all the love and support! Cali here we come.”
Till, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward, will have one season of eligibility for the Mustangs and can play immediately as a graduate transfer.
“What (he) brings to our program is invaluable,” Cal Poly coach John Smith tweeted. “Riley is an athletic, versatile post that brings leadership, toughness and a winning mentality.”
Till redshirted the 2016-17 season at Iowa and saw limited action in eight games during his freshman season. He played in 34 games over the past two seasons in a reserve role.
Till, who helped Wahlert win the 2015 Iowa Class 3A state basketball championship and helped lead the Golden Eagles to a runner-up finish in 2016, finished his Iowa career averaging 0.9 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists while playing 4.5 minutes over 42 games.
He scored a career-high 10 points in a 2018 game against Savannah State in which he shot 4 of 5 from the floor.
Till, who became a fan favorite through his animated celebrations on the bench, wasn’t relied upon for scoring and attempted only 29 shots in his career; instead he brought energy and hustle when he stepped on the court for the Hawkeyes.
That’s what Cal Poly expects from him in the future.
“Mustang fans, you guys are going to love Riley’s toughness, athleticism, and basketball IQ!” Cal Poly assistant Justin Downer tweeted.
The Mustangs went 7-23 overall this season and 4-12 in the Big West Conference, missing the league tournament.
Cal Poly is located in San Luis Obispo, Calif., roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Till’s sister Claire, who also played basketball at Iowa, is married to San Francisco 49ers tight end and former Hawkeyes football standout George Kittle.