John Maloney and George Holesinger each picked up a victory, as did the sprint and distance medley relays, to lead the Dubuque Hempstead boys track and field team on Saturday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Mustangs looked sharp at the Draxton-Stiers/Wilkinson Invitational at Kingston Stadium. Maloney won gold in the 3,200 in 9:46.64, and also earned runner-up in the 1,600 in 4:29.85. Holesinger crossed first in the 400 hurdles at 58.80.
The sprint medley relay of Brendon Zheng, Lucas Tsacudakis, Luke Odefey and Derek Leicht took first in 1:38.22, while the distance medley team of Noah Pettinger, Justin Mootz, Odefey and Leicht took gold in 3:42.71.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 11, East Dubuque 7 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Blake Bussan hit two singles, Mason Reese and Cody Houtakker each delivered a double, and the Cubans fought past the Warriors.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 19, Amboy 5 — At Amboy, Ill.: George Winter went 4-for-5 as the Wildcats pounded out 18 hits and put the game away with a seven-run seventh inning.
PREP SOFTBALL
Seneca 9, River Ridge (Wis.) 6 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Sadie Crubel went 3-for-4 with a home run, but the Timberwolves couldn’t slow down Seneca.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Clayton Ridge splits — At Postville, Iowa: Jace Fassbinder and John Chuyma scored two goals apiece as Clayton Ridge beat Belmond-Klemme, 5-1, at the Postville tournament. The Eagles lost to Cascade, 3-1.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Manternach leads Cascade — At Edgewood, Iowa: Gavin Manternach finished third overall with an 85, powering Cascade to a fourth-place 379 at the Viking Invitational at Woods Edge Golf Course. Edgewood-Colesburg was sixth behind Korey Putz’s 91, and Clayton Ridge took seventh.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Dubuque 5-7, Wartburg 4-12 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Spartans scratched across two runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the opener, and despite a home run from Mitch Pomeroy in Game 2, UD (13-10) settled for a split with the Knights.
Grand View 2-0, Clarke 0-5 — At Des Moines: Devan Quesada pitched a gem in the second game, going six innings and allowing only two hits with seven strikeouts as the Pride (24-11) managed a split with Grand View.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 9-9, Central 1-11 — At Dubuque: Callie Dutton and Lauren Brown each hit home runs and drove in three runs apiece in the opener to help the Spartans (16-6, 4-4 American Rivers Conference) earn a split with the Dutch.
Loras 2-0, Buena Vista 0-5 — At Faber Clark Field: Ashlyn Hemm pitched a gem in the opener, improving to 14-0 on the season with a six-hit shutout with five strikeouts, and Grace Houghton homered as the Duhawks (16-2, 3-1 A-R-C) earned a split with the Beavers.
Baker 3-14, Clarke 1-1 — At Veterans Memorial Park: Daija Bates went yard and Malarie Huseman went 2-for-3 in the second game, but the Pride suffered a pair of tough home losses to Baker.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 16, Lake Forest 4 — At Lake Forest, Ill.: Giovanni Silva scored six goals and Gavin Hughes added three scores as the Spartans (6-6) cruised to victory.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans 9th — At Rock Island, Ill.: Brad Beuchel finished with a two-round 75-73—148, leading Dubuque to ninth place at the Augustana Invitational. Clarke finished 14th.