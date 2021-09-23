Overlooked and undervalued.
It can often feel that way for placekickers.
But in high school football, a quality kicker can make a major difference in a season, and Dubuque Senior believes it has one in Kyle Konrardy.
A standout on Senior’s breakthrough soccer team as a sophomore last spring, Konrardy is in his first season playing varsity football. And the Rams are already seeing the benefits.
The Telegraph Herald High School Athlete of the Week is 6-for-8 on field goal attempts this season with a long of 46. He leads the state, regardless of class, in both categories.
“The Konrardy family has been really good to us,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “Fabulous kickers, and Kyle’s doing an amazing job. He’s probably one of the best kickers in the state and we’re very, very lucky to have him because it makes a huge difference. When you have confidence of lining up a field goal any time inside of 40 yards and you’re very confident he’s going to make it, that makes a huge difference. And it’s a game-changer at times.”
Konrardy’s older brother, Jacob, was the Rams’ kicker last year and made 7 of 8 field goal tries with a long of 41.
Despite the adjustment from soccer, Kyle has been nearly automatic this year. One of his misses was blocked and the other was partially blocked. He is 11-for-12 on extra-point attempts.
“It’s different, just the follow through, the placement on the ball,” he said. “I had Jimmy Berna (the soccer team’s goalkeeper and a fellow placekicker) help me starting out and some of the coaches help me work on aiming and progressing to get better.”
Both he and Ploessl agree his in-game range tops out around 50 yards. He has made kicks from 55 in practice and was good from 46 and 21 yards out in last week’s 41-14 victory over Waterloo West.
His mindset going into the career-long kick, he said, was “just that I can do this and I know I can, so I’ve just got to have the confidence, I guess.”
He converted field goals of 41 and 20 yards in a Week 3 win over Davenport North, and converted from 27 and 36 yards in a season-opening win over Dubuque Hempstead.
In an ideal world, Konrardy would finish the season with just the eight field goal attempts, but Ploessl knows that isn’t exactly realistic.
But, when the offense stalls out deep in the opponent’s territory, he knows he can call on his kicker with confidence.
“Our goal is still to get the ball in the end zone,” he said, “but if we come up a little bit short, we’re confident that Kyle is going to be right there to help us get some points on the board, and it’s always important to get points on the board.”