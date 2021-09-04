Julian Watson finished in 16:03 to claim runner-up honors, leading the Loras College men’s cross country team to the team championship with 27 points at the Mount Mercy Corridor Clash on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Jacob Belha (16:05.7) placed fourth for the Duhawks, while David Olmos (16:07.2) placed fifth and Carlo Dannenfelser (16:13.9) sixth. Ryan Monson rounded out the scoring in 10th (16:25.7).
The Clarke men were seventh out of eight teams, led by Benjamin Vasquez in 43rd place.
The Loras women placed fifth, led by Sammy Foht’s 13th-place 20:34.2.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, UW-Superior 0 — At Grinnell, Iowa: Darby Hawtrey hit for 15 kills and Emma Powell added 11 more as the Spartans opened their season in fashion, sweeping Superior, 25-19, 25-18, 27-25.
Duhawks split — At Milwaukee: Lyndsi Wilgenbusch hammered down 16 kills and Sara Hoskins 23 assists as the Duhawks topped Mount Mary, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15, at the Forester Invite. Wilgenbusch added 12 more kills in a 3-1 loss to Benedictine.
Pioneers go 1-1 — At Milwaukee: Lita Solbrig delivered nine kills and Emma Carlson added eight more as UW-Platteville swept Dominican (Ill.), 25-20, 25-14, 25-21, at the Forester Invite. Carlson had 10 kills in a 3-1 loss to Millikin.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, UW-Eau Claire 1 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks (1-0-1) rallied from a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals by Patrick Clancy to notch their first victory.
Northwestern 1, Clarke 0 (OT) — At Orange City, Iowa: Juan Mackrey scored the game-ending goal at 97:59 to drop the Pride in overtime.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 2, Northwestern 0 — At Orange City, Iowa: Jamie Albertson and Genevieve Cruz scored goals, and Brynlee Ward made five saves for her second straight shutout as the Pride (2-1) earned the road win.
UW-Platteville 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Amber Lueder tied the game and then Vanessa Peterson found the game-winner at 56:47 as the Pioneers improved to 2-0.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern 3, Boscobel 2 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Alana Splinter had seven kills and seven ace serves, Alisa Ramaker added 21 assists, and Ava Curwen had 16 digs as the Wildcats rallied from an 0-2 hole to upend the Bulldogs on Thursday night, 20-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9.
Lancaster 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Hope Williams attacked for 23 kills and Abbi Martin added 34 assists as the Flying Arrows held back the Blackhawks on Thursday night, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23. Lily Krahn delivered 23 kills and 17 digs for Prairie du Chien.
BOYS GOLF
Stelzer leads pack — At Waterloo, Iowa: Western Dubuque’s Davis Stelzer earned medalist honors with an even-par 35, leading the Bobcats to the team title on Thursday in a quadrangular at Irv Warren Golf Course. Jackson Webber added a 36.