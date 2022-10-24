Cole Helm liked the way the Dubuque Fighting Saints responded when things got chippy in the third period Saturday night.
Special teams struggles put the Saints in a four-goal hole, but they continued to battle — both on the scoreboard and physically — before dropping a 6-2 decision at Muskegon. The teams combined for 27 infractions for 70 penalty minutes, including 17 infractions for 50 minutes in the final stanza.
“This was our first game of the season where things really got chippy,” said Helm, a second-year forward who took three penalties for 14 minutes on Saturday. “It’s not that we don’t have guys who don’t stick up for each other, we just didn’t have the opportunity to show it until this game.
“We have such a close-knit team. Sure, we have a few shortcomings right now, but we can fix those things as long as the guys stick up for each other. That’s necessary for a good team. You can have all the skill in the world, but you have to be willing to stick up for each other to have a strong team, and we showed tonight we’re going to do that.”
Dubuque slipped to 3-3-1 during a season-opening eight-game road trip that concludes Saturday afternoon at Waterloo. The Saints will likely spend one more week of practice in Madison, Wis., before being able to practice for the first time at a renovated and stabilized Dubuque Ice Arena, formerly known as Mystique Community Ice Center.
“If you would have told me on Sept. 1 that we’d be 3-3-1 right now with a chance to finish this hellacious part of our schedule above .500, we all would have taken it in a heartbeat,” first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We’re in a good spot. We’re fine. Our young guys are getting better every day, and we have great leadership.
“It’s just such a great group of guys, and their work ethic has gotten us through this stretch. We’re going through a little bit of adversity right now, but that never hurt anybody.”
Muskegon struck for shorthanded goals by Luke Bass and Cody Croal in the first period and stretched the lead to 3-0 on Michael Callow’s 4-on-4 goal in the second period. Tyler Hotson stretched the lead to 4-0 with a power play goal early in the third period.
Dubuque got power play goals from Ryan St. Louis and Nils Juntorp to pull within 4-2 with 8:11 remaining in regulation. Fisher Scott assisted on both goals, and Max Burkholder set up Juntorp.
The Saints power play, which went 3-for-19 in the first five games of the season, finished 2-for-8 on Saturday night after a 3-for-7 performance in a 4-3 overtime loss at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Friday night.
“It’s good to see the power play clicking a little bit now,” Scott said. “It definitely gave us life (Saturday) night. It gave us a chance. Everybody still believed we could win the game, especially when we got it to 4-2. The bench had a lot more energy, and everybody thought we could do it.”
But Hotson scored an insurance goal with 2:51 remaining in regulation, and Matvei Gridin added an empty net goal to complete the scoring.
“I don’t think we were as bad as the scoreboard indicated tonight,” MacDonald said. “The power play was a little too casual in the first period, and we got punished for it. But credit the guys for not folding the tent in the third period, when we were really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.